Van Gogh Alive, the hit exhibition will continue its world tour with a stop at Edinburgh’s Festival Square.

Described as ‘the world’s most-visited immersive, multi-sensory experience’, Van Gogh Alive exhibits the life and work of the Dutch artist. The experience immerses visitors in the life of the artist as they travel through periods of his life which defined him as such.

More than 3,000 images are spectacularly presented with stunning detail, including works such as Starry Night, Sunflowers and lesser-known paintings that were inspired by Van Gogh’s love of Japanese wood prints.

PHOTO Richard Blake

The Exhibition has already welcomed millions of visitors in 75 cities around the world – and was dubbed as London’s must-see cultural event of Summer 2021.

Created by Grande Experiences, Van Gogh Alive will run in Edinburgh from 17 March to 17 July 2022.

Bruce Peterson, Owner of Grande Experiences, said: “After mesmerising a global audience of more than eight million people and selling-out cities all over the world, including Rome, Sydney and of course our most recent location at Kensington Gardens in London, we’re incredibly excited to be bringing Van Gogh Alive to Scotland’s capital city. This is an unforgettable cultural experience for all the family.”

VanGoghAlive.SENSORY4™ Gallery.PHOTO Richard Blake

State-of-the-art SENSORY4™ immersive gallery technology displays Van Gogh’s work in a kaleidoscope of colour. Set to an evocative classical score that is delivered via a high-fidelity 3D sound system, the combination of sound, visuals and aromas of Provence will give visitors the sensation of walking right into the paintings as if they are living and breathing.

Visitors can create their own souvenirs within a life-sized walk-in representation of Van Gogh’s ‘Bedroom in Arles’ painting and the iconic ‘Sunflower selfie room’ – a 360° mirrored room complete with thousands of sunflowers that have delighted Instagram feeds the world over.

PHOTO Richard Blake

Lyndsey Jackson, of the Fringe Society’s ticketing agency, said: “We are delighted to be the ticketing partnering for Van Gogh Alive when it arrives in Scotland for its inaugural opening. This is such a prestigious event, we are sure Scottish audiences will embrace having such an impressive, immersive digital art experience in Edinburgh which appeals to many different communities from families, schools, tourists and culture vultures, through to Van Gogh aficionados. Our experience of managing the Fringe’s Box Office annually and a host of other events through the year will ensure a smooth customer journey for all ticket purchasers, which is all part of having a great day out.”

PHOTO Richard Blake

Tickets – £22 for adults, £15 for children and free for under 5s. On sale from today, tickets can be purchased online at: https://vangoghaliveuk.com/edinburgh/

The outdoor venue will allow visitor numbers to be controlled for Covid-19 purposes.

PHOTO Richard Blake

