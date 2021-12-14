The Portobello and Craigmillar Neighbourhood Network are inviting applications from constituted community and third sector groups that carry out services which benefit people living in the Portobello and Craigmillar areas.

The Community Grants fund application form as well as the guidance notes are contained within the link for downloading Portobello and Craigmillar Community Grants Fund – Edinburgh Partnership.

The funding opportunity is for local communities to use in many ways such as;

Start – up grant for new groups or community projects

Buying a new piece of equipment for your group

Improving or developing your community groups activities

Raising awareness of your groups activities

Finding out about the needs in your community

Small scale projects that enhance quality of life and complement other improvements in that area.

Supporting projects which progress the aims of the Locality Improvement Plan (LIP)

The Portobello and Craigmillar NN Community Grant fund totals £22,637:

The maximum amount that constituted groups may apply for is £3000

Using the link above, the application process is now live and will close on Wednesday 12 January 2022 at noon. Any applications received after the deadline will not be accepted. The funding panel will aim to make a decision on the week beginning 24 January 2022.

When sending your completed application form electronically then please use the e mail provided:communitygrantfundpcnn@ea.edin.sch.uk

When posting your completed application, it should be marked confidential and for the attention of:

Iain Twaddle

Lifelong Learning Team

Craigmillar and Portobello Community Grants

C/o Castlebrae Community High School

2A Greendykes Road

Edinburgh

EH16 4DP

(Due to Covid restrictions applicants are asked not to hand in any completed application forms or associated documents to this postal address)

In the meantime, if you have any questions regarding your application or the process, then e-mail: communitygrantfundpcnn@ea.edin.sch.uk and one of the team will respond.

