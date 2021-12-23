Behind The Quarter: Episode 4 from St James Quarter is now on Vimeo.

St James Quarter has released episode four of its ‘Behind the Quarter’ series, giving viewers a look behind the scenes at Scotland’s top retail-led destination.

Episode four includes some never-before-seen footage of the latest brands opening in The Quarter this December and a look at some of the unique services available to guests.

Nick Peel discusses The Quarter’s first Christmas, the current success stories, latest openings, and a hint of what’s to come in 2022. Representatives from Thai Express Kitchen, Bar Hutte, The Alchemist, Pho and Moriconi provide a unique insight into their brand history and a first-hand look at life Behind the Quarter.

Viewers meet The Quarter’s Guest Services team for the first time who introduce some of the exclusive services accessible to guests, including ‘DropIt’ handsfree shopping and all the pawfect experiences available for any four-legged visitors.

