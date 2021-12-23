Landmarks across Scotland shone green on Tuesday to highlight the NSPCC and to let people know the charity’s Childline service is here for children this Christmas.

The Kelpies, Glasgow Science Centre, SSE Hydro, SEC Armadillo, West Dunbartonshire’s Bowling Harbour and Camera Obscura and World of Illusions, in Edinburgh, all lit up in the charity’s trademark green on the longest night of the year.

Coinciding with the light-ups, people took part in the NSPCC’s Walk for Children fundraiser – a 5K walk raising money for services like Childline, ensuring children have someone to turn to this Christmas.

Childline delivered just over 6,000 counselling sessions to children and young people across the UK over Christmas last year. The main concern for children was their mental and emotional health. And through the month of December, it delivered a record number of counselling sessions about loneliness.

Kelpies and Bowling Harbour will be showing their support for the NSPCC on Tuesday 21st December, by lighting up green for Christmas Pic Peter Devlin

Caroline Renton, NSPCC Scotland Supporter Fundraising Manager, said: “We know that the festive season will bring its own unique challenges for some children. Not being at school and having access to the usual support networks can be very isolating, particularly if children are struggling with their mental health or are in homes that are not safe.

“We want all children and young people to know we are here for them every day. Our Christmas light-ups and our Walk for Children are helping to highlight how important it is for children to be listened to and to know they aren’t alone this Christmas.

“We would like to say a massive thank you to Scottish Canals, the Glasgow Science Centre and the Camera Obscura for supporting us during what can be a tough time of year for a lot of children.”

Catherine Topley, CEO of Scottish Canals that looks after The Kelpies, in Falkirk, and Bowling Harbour, said: “We’re very proud to support the NSPCC’s vital work. We have lit up The Kelpies – the world’s largest pair of equine sculptures, The Falkirk Wheel, the world’s only rotating boat lift, and other destinations including Bowling Harbour, the western gateway of the Lowland Canals.

“By turning them green we hope to help support the work of the NSPCC and increase awareness to prevent abuse, help rebuild children’s lives and support families.”

Participants can share photos of their walks on social media using the hashtag #WalkforChildren and tagging @NSPCC_Scotland.

Children can contact Childline 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, with any worry they may have on 0800 1111 or at childline.org.uk

Like this: Like Loading...