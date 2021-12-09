There was an air of melancholia alongside the laughter this year with the absence of Andy Gray who passed away in January at the age of 61.

Such was the strength of association between the trio of actors who regularly appear here, the loss of Gray was keenly felt by everyone. His daughter Clare as Princess Narcissa acted alongside her dad in panto, and watched him from the wings since childhood. Tonight she carried something of dad’s spirit into the show alongside Grant Stott as Carabosse and Allan Stewart as Queen May.

Clare Gray as Narcissa

With no pantomime last year, the atmosphere went up a level and in such divisive times, we are reminded that there is such a thing as community. Stott completely owns his role, bringing in references to Cameron Toll and local football rivalries, he is the Don in Edinburgh’s Pantoland.





Allan Stewart’s new repertoire of topical gags include Brexit, Covid and a social networking dating app, thankfully some of the jokes went over my nine-year-old daughters head, who was sitting with her Brownies group.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house when a tribute was unveiled to King Andy, it was a poignant moment, such was the connection to the actor and this audience. There was a sense of saying goodbye, not just to Gray but also the King’s Theatre as it has been all these years and the memories made here. The restored theatre will return in 2024.

Sleeping Beauty runs until 16 January 2022.

Like this: Like Loading...