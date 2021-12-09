The slip road from the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass onto the northbound A1 at Old Craighall Junction will be closed for carriageway repairs on the night of Friday 10 December 2021.

This closure will be in place from 8pm on Friday 10 December until 6.30am on Saturday 11 December.

A diversion for any drivers wishing to join the A1 northbound at Old Craighall will be signposted via the A1 southbound, returning northbound from Wallyford Junction.

Emergency services and others have been consulted in advance to make them aware of the plans.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “It is essential that we close the slip road during these works to ensure the safety of road workers and motorists, however we’ve arranged for the work to take place overnight to minimise the impact.

“We thank motorists and the local community in advance for their patience and understanding.”

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org

