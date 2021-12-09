Just in time for Christmas, Harvey Nichols has offered details of the ultimate gifting solution for those wanting to treat their nearest, dearest (or themselves) this festive season.

Ideal for those who want to offer a considered gift, that is more personal than a gift card, the wide range of Gift Experiences is quite varied. From interactive cocktail making classes and expert wine tasting tutorials, to personal styling sessions and decadent Afternoon Tea, the tailored experiences are set to be at the top of everyone’s Christmas wish-list this year.

For the fashionista in their life, customers can choose from three luxury Personal Shopping experiences at their chosen Harvey Nichols store, offering fashion forward recipients the unique opportunity to refresh their entire wardrobe or simply discover a new look to kickstart the New Year.

Featuring an at-home telephone consultation with a dedicated Stylist, ahead of a personalised one-to-one styling session in-store, customers will be guided through an edit of looks and top styling tips whilst relaxing in the luxurious private suite with a glass of Harvey Nichols Champagne. Delivering the ultimate in retail therapy, these experiences offer the perfect antidote to chase away any lingering winter blues.

For the foodies and those individuals who are simply weary of home-cooking and craving some fine dining, customers can indulge their loved ones with one of two delightfully British afternoon tea experiences, or alternatively wine and dine with family, friends or work colleagues over a meal as they dine in style at one of the Harvey Nichols restaurants and brasseries.

For the aspiring sommelier, choose from four different experiences that shine the spotlight on a flight of carefully curated wines from the extensive Harvey Nichols Wineshop, while cocktail connoisseurs can muddle and shake their very own cocktails following the expert advice of the Harvey Nichols mixologists.

For the beauty buffs, Harvey Nichols Beauty Gift Experiences give them the opportunity to discover the must-have new season products browsing the glittering Beauty Halls of Harvey Nichols. Those wanting a fresh update to their look can discover a personalised pick of hero products with in-store beauty and fragrance sessions.

From innovative skincare and beautiful fragrances, to pro-worthy palettes and perfect brows, the Harvey Nichols beauty experts will guide customers through their top tips, tricks and techniques in these fun and interactive masterclasses, tailored either to an individual or small group of friends.

Whether you’re looking for that perfect gift for the wine, food, fashion or beauty lover, and whether they are an office buddy, friends or family, Harvey Nichols invites customer to give the gift of memory making in 2022 and to embrace life’s little luxuries.

https://www.harveynichols.com/store/edinburgh/

