Hibernian FC have announced on Thursday that Jack Ross has been relieved of his duties as Manager.

John Potter will also depart the club immediately.

Chief Executive Ben Kensell said: “Following the prolonged run of poor results in the league, the Club has taken the tough decision to relieve Jack Ross of his duties.

“We thank Jack and John for all their hard work and dedication to the role, the club has moved forward under their leadership, and we will fondly remember some incredible highs like reaching two cup finals and finishing third in the league last season.

“We wish them all the best in their future endeavors. The Club will now look to appoint a new manager to take the club and this talented young squad forward and a further update will be provided in due course.”

David Gray will take charge of the First Team as Caretaker Manager for the foreseeable future and will be supported by Eddie May and Craig Samson.

No further comment will be made today.

cinch Premiership – Hibernian v Livingston 28/8/2021. Hibernian play host to Livingston in the cinch Premiership at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. Pic shows: Hibs Manager, Jack Ross, applauds the fans at the end of the game which saw his side win 2-0 thanks to goals by winger, Martin Boyle and striker, Kevin Nisbet.

