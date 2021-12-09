The league table of UK universities, People and Planet, has named Edinburgh Napier University as the top in Scotland when it comes to environmental sustainability and ethics.

This ranks universities on the basis of carbon management, energy, waste and recycling as well as workers’ rights, and in the UK Napier was ranked 43rd.

The university scored particularly well on carbon reduction and carbon management. Napier has just launched its Environmental Sustainability Strategy setting out ways that the university is working to a Net Zero Carbon goal by 2030.

Jamie Pearson, Environmental Sustainability Manager at Edinburgh Napier, said: “We are incredibly proud that the work and leadership of our community has been recognised in this table. An array of students, staff and partners have led and enabled key areas of improvement in our work, including divestment, engagement and curricular development.

“We will now continue our journey at Edinburgh Napier and will meet the significant commitments made within our strategy, including the very recent publication of our new Environmental Sustainability Strategy.”

https://peopleandplanet.org/university-league

Like this: Like Loading...