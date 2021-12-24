Edinburgh police have released images of a man who they believe may have information which will help them.

Police are investigating an assault, which happened on George Street around 3am on Wednesday, 1 December 2021.

The man is described as white, around 5’8” in height and of slim build with short dark hair.

He was wearing a dark baseball cap, grey shirt, white-t-shirt, dark trousers and white trainers.

Anyone who recognises the man, or who has any information about this incident, is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference 0256 of 1 December 2021.

The charity Crimestoppers can also be passed information anonymously on 0800 555 111.

