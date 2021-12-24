Right back Nathaniel Atkinson has become Robbie Neilson’s first signing of the January window, sealing a three-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee, subject to visa approval.

Tasmanian born Atkinson can play as an attacking wing back which will suit Hearts’ three at the back system and he will join the Jambos in early January.

The 22-year-old joins from Melbourne City, where he has been since joining their academy in 2016. Atkinson helped the Melbourne side win the A-League Premiership and delivered a man of the match performance in the Grand Final victory over Sydney FC.

Like his new teammate Cammy Devlin, Atkinson was also part of the Australian side at the Olympics in Tokyo, where he gained valuable experience by featuring in games against Spain and Argentina.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson described the signing as a ‘coup’ and said he will bring energy and ability to the team, meanwhile Hearts sporting director Joe Savage told the Hearts Official Website:

“We’ve put a lot of hard work into making this move happen so we’re thrilled that it’s on the verge of being completed.

“There are a lot of people to thank but I’d like to especially mention Vince Grella, who has been instrumental in getting this deal done.

“Nathaniel fits the profile we’re looking for; he’s young, talented and hungry to succeed.

“We think he can go on to do great things and I’m sure the fans are really going to enjoy watching him in a Hearts shirt.”

