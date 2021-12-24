Louise Marshall is a piper of note. She is the official Hibs’ piper and is also the Lord Provost’s piper.

She was also treated like a VIP recently when she went to London and you may look out for her in the audience at a Carol Service which will be televised this evening on ITV..

When TRH the Duke and Duchess of Strathearn arrived in Edinburgh Waverley in December 2020, it was Louise who welcomed them off the Royal Train.





This December they returned the favour and invited her to join them and 1200 guests at the Together at Christmas Carol Service held in Westminster Abbey in London. The concert was a way for the Duchess to thank the people and organisations who have looked after their communities during the pandemic. Louise used to pipe while marching along her street each Thursday at 8 o’clock during the pandemic while her neighbours clapped for the staff of the NHS.

Louise and nephew James stayed at The Resident Kensington

Louise took her nephew, James who lives in London and who studies at Goldsmiths, along with her. Both were invited as guests of David Orr’s Resident Hotel in Kensington where a welcome pack included wine and dinner was also provided on the house. David spotted Louise’s LinkedIn post saying how thrilled she was to be invited to the event. He wasted no time in extending an invitation to Louise.

The concert is live on ITV at 7.30pm tonight.

Louise said: “It was so lovely to see Leona Lewis and Ellie Goulding perform live in such a fabulous venue. The acoustics were simply stunning. We were seated in the same section as Their Royal Highnesses and members of the Royal Family – however a good few rows further back!”

