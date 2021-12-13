Edinburgh Gin has strengthened its relationship with Musselburgh Racecourse with a three year extension to a six-figure sponsorship deal.

As official gin provider to the East Lothian track, Edinburgh Gin’s portfolio will be available throughout the racecourse’s bars and restaurants and will be presented as prizes to all winning racehorse owners on each race day.

The agreement also includes sponsorship of The Edinburgh Gin Race Day in May, which features The Edinburgh Cup in a six race £100,000 programme, when The Edinburgh Gin Experience Marquee will be installed in a prominent position at the course.

Musselburgh Racecourse chairman Charles Barnett (left) and Neil Boyd, Managing Director UK, Ian Macleod Distillers, toast new Edinburgh Gin deal.

The racecourse will tailor Edinburgh Gin products to suit each bar and a further element of the deal includes sponsorship of the individual Owner, Trainer and Jockey Championships over both the Flat and Jump seasons.

Musselburgh Racecourse’s Senior Operations and Commercial Manager, Sarah Montgomery, said: “We are thrilled to have secured a fresh three year sponsorship deal with Scotland’s leading gin brand and to have the opportunity to support a premium offering at each of our race days.

“Since if was established in 2010, Edinburgh Gin has been at the forefront of the gin revolution and pushes boundaries and breaks down conventions, all qualities which are shared by Musselburgh Racecourse, so this is an ideal partnership in so many ways.

Cin cin to new Edinburgh Gin sponorship deal at Musselburgh Racecourse.

“Our Edinburgh Cup meeting on 21 May is one of our seasonal highlights and we look forward to working with Edinburgh Gin to make that a day to remember for racing fans and Edinburgh Gin fans alike.”

Ian Macleod Distillers’ UK Managing Director, Neil Boyd, said: “We at Edinburgh Gin are delighted to renew our sponsorship with Musselburgh Racecourse. We have enjoyed an excellent relationship over the years and following the uncertainty of the last 18 months it is wonderful to be back and to be able to look forward to an exciting partnership ahead.”

Judy Murray being interviewed by racing expert Gordon Brown during a previous visit to Musselburgh as a guest of Edinburgh Gin. Photo by Alan Rennie.

Musselburgh Racecourse is widely recognised as one of the UK’s most stylish and progressive racecourses and stages 28 meetings over the Flat and Jump seasons each year.

To book tickets for the Edinburgh Gin Raceday on Saturday 21 May, please visit here.

Like this: Like Loading...