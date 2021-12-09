On Sunday the National Youth Orchestra of Scotland’s (NYOS) Jazz Orchestra will feature on BBC Radio Scotland following a live recording of a concert recorded at Pacific Quay, the home of the BBC in Glasgow.

The audio recording will be broadcast on Sunday 12 December at 9pm on Jazz Nights, BBC Radio Scotland and then a video of the performance will be premiered on YouTube on Monday 13 December at 6pm.

This is the first NYOS ensemble to perform in person since 2019 and the programme will feature interviews with guest artist Paul Booth and Director of Jazz at NYOS, Andrew Bain as well as other members of the Jazz Orchestra.

Andrew Bain said: “After such a long period of online courses and rehearsals, it was a thrill to realise this music live at the BBC alongside our jazz artist-in-residence Paul Booth. He wrote so well for our jazz orchestra, and they all excelled in this live setting. Enjoy this performance of Scotland’s finest young jazz musicians. It’s electric.”

Multi-instrumentalist, Paul Booth was announced as Jazz Artist in Residence during the Season Launch in February 2020. Over the past year and a half Paul worked closely with the jazz students online, rehearsing, creating recordings and making lockdown music videos, but he was never able to meet them in person or perform live with any of them, until now.

NYOS were delighted to take this opportunity, thanks to BBC Radio Scotland, to bring the full Orchestra together with Paul, prior to his residency ending, to film and record the full performance LIVE in one of the studios at BBC Scotland.

NYOS Jazz Orchestra drummer, Guy Bathgate said: “Having been away for so long, then being able to rehearse together and play live in a studio with a full band, alongside the incredible saxophonist Paul Booth and Andrew Bain, who is a brilliant conductor, and just play the music we all love, together. It was unforgettable!”

Like this: Like Loading...