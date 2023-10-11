A new series of intimate jazz gigs at St Peter’s in Linlithgow begins on Saturday 14 October when the New Focus Duo – pianist Euan Stevenson and saxophonist Konrad Wiszniewski – bring their Classical Connection presentation to the High Street church.

Robin Connelly of Red Door Promotions, who have been staging music events at St Peter’s since 2019, is excited to be promoting Stevenson and Wiszniewski as the first of three concerts before Christmas.

“Euan and Konrad have great pedigrees, both individually and collectively,” he said. “Euan’s work in jazz includes his roles as co-writer and musical director with the award-winning singer Georgia Cecile and in classical music he has written arrangements for the internationally renowned violin virtuoso Pinchas Zuckerman and the English Chamber Orchestra.”

Wiszniewski, who is a star soloist with Scottish National Jazz Orchestra, has recently enjoyed success with the band Mama Terra, who have signed to legendary label Acid Jazz Records. In the Classical Connection he and Stevenson highlight common traits shared by classical composers including Mozart, Debussy and Satie and jazz musicians Miles Davis, Bill Evans and Erroll Garner.

“It’s a brilliant show,” says Connelly. “As with their New Focus albums, musically it’s superb. It’s also very informative and really entertaining. We’ve been wanting to present it in St Peter’s since before the pandemic and we’re really pleased to finally have Euan and Konrad coming to Linlithgow on 14th October.

Following Stevenson and Wiszniewski, Red Door present guitarists Don Paterson & Graeme Stephen on Friday 10 November and Irish singer Christine Tobin with her partner, guitarist Phil Robson on Friday 1st December.

“Don Paterson is probably best known as a poet and writer these days,” says Connelly. “He published a memoir, Toy Fights, earlier this year which was very warmly received. But he’s also a really talented guitarist and he and Graeme have a wonderful musical understanding.”

To then be finishing the series with Christine Tobin, says Connelly, “is more than we could have hoped for. Christine’s magnificent voice is truly individual and her partnership with Phil, one of the UK’s finest guitarists, produces something absolutely magical. All three concerts give an opportunity to hear top quality music in a beautifully intimate venue.”

Tickets for all Red Door concerts are available from Eventbrite.

