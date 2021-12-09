Coach operator Scottish Citylink has confirmed that it will run buses between Edinburgh and Glasgow every day this month.

On 25 December, an hourly service will operate between Edinburgh and Glasgow, helping people travel between the country’s two biggest cities.

On 1 January, the company will run limited services to a number of towns and cities across the country including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Perth, Stirling, Kinross, Halbeath, Dundee, Aberdeen, Aviemore and Inverness.

Scottish Citylink has also announced that it will once again run special coach services for people travelling home from the Edinburgh Hogmanay celebrations.

Coaches will run from the Scottish capital to eight locations across Scotland – including Glasgow, Kinross, Perth, Dundee, Dunfermline, Livingston, Falkirk and Stirling – after the official New Year celebrations have ended in Edinburgh.

In addition, cross-border megabus.com services from Edinburgh and Glasgow to London, Birmingham, Manchester, Sheffield, Leeds and Newcastle will be operating throughout the festive season, including 25 December and 1 January.

For the full festive Scottish Citylink timetable click here https://www.citylink.co.uk/christmas21.php

Scottish Citylink Operations Director Simone Smith said: “Last year was a tough festive season for everyone so it feels great to be back operating at pre-pandemic service levels and, most of all, to be helping people visit their family and friends.

“As always, we would recommend that customers book their travel in advance wherever possible, and we look forward to celebrating an enjoyable festive season this year with our passengers.”

To book tickets for Scottish Citylink services visit www.citylink.co.uk

Ticket for cross-border services between Scotland and England can be booked at www.megabus.com

Covid-19 secure measures on the Scottish Citylink coach network include a continued enhanced cleaning regime, anti-bacterial stations on board all coaches, protective measures and equipment in place for all drivers, and increased filter changing schedules on air conditioning units.

Face coverings must be worn by law on all public transport Scotland, and customers are reminded to wear a face covering on their Scottish Citylink journey.

