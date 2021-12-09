The first Covid-19 vaccination was administered on 8 December 2021, only nine months after the first lockdown was announced in Scotland.

As at this morning the number of vaccines delivered in the UK continues to rise. Those who have had their first dose in the whole of the UK is now 51,161,757 and in Scotland the figure is 4,357,567.

The World Health Organisation estimates that around 27,000 deaths have been averted in Scotland as a result of the vaccination programme. The vaccines have been delivered by staff at 750 GP practices and also more than 17,800 vaccinators.

Resident Annie Innes, 90, receives the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Abercorn House Care Home in Hamilton, Scotland, Britain December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/Pool

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “This has been a year like no other and firstly I would again like to extend my deepest sympathies to all those who have lost loved ones to the virus.

“The national vaccination programme has provided us all with hope for the future. It is an overwhelming success. From the outset, our Health Boards and vaccination teams have worked tirelessly and at extraordinary pace to give everyone the opportunity to be protected against coronavirus over the past twelve months. In fact, they have delivered more first, second, booster and third doses per head than any of the other UK nations and we are so grateful for their professionalism and ongoing dedication.

“And of course to those who have taken up the offer of vaccine – thank you. Not only do vaccines reduce the severity of illness and prevent deaths, getting vaccinated may prevent you from unknowingly infecting someone in your household.

“The vaccines we have are extremely safe and highly effective and I urge anyone who is eligible and not yet vaccinated to book an appointment.

“While vaccination is the bedrock of our fight against Covid-19, with the emergence of the Omicron variant it is particularly important that we take other precautions to prevent transmission. So test regularly for the virus, particularly before socialising and meeting up with others from outside your household, wear face masks where required and open windows to improve ventilation.”

Nurse Sarah MacLeod, from the Vaccination Team, prepares Margaret Swift, aged 69, from Balgreen, Edinburgh, for her vaccine at the coronavirus mass vaccine centre at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre. PHOTO Jane Barlow PA /Wire

