Artisan Real Estate has set up a website for its newest development Rowanbank in Corstorphine where potential purchasers can view online and register their interest.

The development of 126 one, two and three bedroom apartments is based on the concept of low-carbon living, within easy reach of bus, train and car routes. Artisan say the first residents will be able to move in in 2023.

No fossil fuels are used and both heating and hot water will be delivered from individual air source heat pumps. There is an inner courtyard with trees and other planting, and the green roofs will help with insulation as well as having ecological benefits.

Artisan’s Regional Sales Manager, Christie Turner, said: “This is part of Artisan’s £90 million investment commitment to raise the standards of sustainable living at prime city centre sites across Edinburgh.

“At its heart is a sustainable design which reflects the demands of modern life, with buildings designed to minimise carbon footprint and maximise daylight.Significant emphasis is placed on the quality of internal space and light to create enjoyable home-working environments, whilst accessible gardens and landscaping promote health and well-being by making nature and well-designed outdoor space integral to the day-to-day living experience.

“There has already been strong interest in the development from Corstorphine residents, many of whom wanted to downsize and stay in the area and from families looking for more space. We are now looking forward to launching our marketing suite on site and progressing with the development, continuing with our ongoing investment to get the city living again following lockdown.”

David Westwater, Artisan’s Scottish Regional Development Manager said: “The Rowanbank Gardens site fits in well with Artisan’s approach of regenerating city centre sites with good local amenities and public transport links . It is well set to meet the Council’s stated requirement for well designed, high density living whilst providing spacious communal areas and well-established public transport links ensuring low car ownership.

“Artisan now has an opportunity in Scotland to set a new benchmark for high quality urban regeneration in sensitive city-centre environments – whether it be residential, commercial, or mixed-use. Our track record across Scotland has given us a strong understanding of the importance of sustainable low carbon living combined with high quality placemaking, which is at the heart of all Artisan’s developments.”

www.rowanbankgardens.com

