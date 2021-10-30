A ground-breaking outdoor show using play, circus and theatre will address the climate emergency for a young Craigmillar audience.

In a series of woodland workshops the project has given children the space time and support to imagine a positive future.

Rowanbank Arts & Education have worked with primary school children in Craigmillar collating their positive views on the future in the face of climate change. The result is a one minute soundscape being played around the world.

This show will now be delivered in other schools and to do that the performance and production team will cycle, walk or use public transport to make their way to performance spaces. This means they are the first cycling climate circus in Scotland.

Lucy Power, Rowanbank’s Artistic Director, said about the project: “I dreamed up this project in lockdown while home educating my two children and wondering about creative ways to teach them about the climate crisis. The inspiration for The Positive Imaginings project came after reading ‘The Future We Choose’ by Christiana Figueres and Tom Rivett-Carnac. I started thinking about how we could most effectively act on environmental issues and help address young people’s climate anxiety. The Positive Imaginings project helps children understand climate change in ways that are relevant for them, leaving them feeling empowered and listened to.”

The performances take place on green spaces showing the community what their connection to their environment is. Positive Imaginings will address these critical environmental issues with a sense of positivity and resilience – asking children about the future they want to see and showing them that people want to listen.

Work in progress showings of Positive Imaginings will coincide with COP26, taking place at Craigmillar Castle Park between 10 – 13 November.

