Twice crowned UK’s Best Burger, the burger restaurant, El Perro Negro, has taken up a prime position at Bonnie & Wild in St James Quarter.

Established in the Woodlands area of Glasgow, owner Nick Watkins explained that he has been looking for an Edinburgh location for a while, and that this opportunity was “too good to pass up on”.

The restaurant now has several culinary and business awards including UK’s Best Burger in 2021 and 2019. Now open in St James Quarter the restaurant joins others in the Bonnie & Wild food hall such as Gary Maclean’s Creel Caught and The Gannet.

Pick of the menu is the Top Dog burger with bone marrow and Roquefort butter, double bacon, caramelised onions and black truffle mayo.

Top Dog

El Perro Negro’s founder Nick recently hosted a cook-off event at Bonnie & Wild along with butcher Macduff 1890. He said: “Opening in Edinburgh is a massive milestone for El Perro Negro, and both myself and business partners Peter McKenna and Ivan Stein are delighted to head east and join such a fantastic line-up at Bonnie & Wild. The support from customers over the past seven years, since we started out as a small pop-up in Glasgow has been overwhelming and we can’t wait to welcome everyone at our newest location.

“All of El Perro Negro’s beef is sourced from small farms in the UK. Always grass-fed and always dry-aged.”

Bonnie & Wild’s Director of Operations Ryan Barrie said: “I’ve over the moon that Nick and the El Perro Negro team are joining Bonnie & Wild. Nick’s focus on high quality and responsible sourcing really chimes with Bonnie & Wild, and we’re delighted to be welcoming the El Perro Negro team into our Scottish Marketplace, where they’ll be joining the likes National Chef of Scotland Gary Maclean, The Gannet and Chef Jimmy Lee, as well as local favourites east PIZZAS, CHIX and Joelato. I can’t wait to get my hands on one of their Top Dog burgers!”

Classic with cheese

Since opening in July, Bonnie & Wild has served more than 150,000 guests and attracted businesses such as Bowmore, Naked Malt, Bruichladdich, Virgin Atlantic and Scotland Food & Drink for product launches and other high-profile events. As well as El Perro Negro, its food stalls include Creel Caught by Gary Maclean, Chef Jimmy Lee’s Salt & Chilli, Erpingham House, east PIZZAS, Joelato, CHIX, The Gannet East, MacDuff Butcher, Broken Clock Café & Patisserie and the Inverarity Morton boutique bottleshop.

El Perro Negro is open now and customers can visit at Bonnie & Wild seven days a week.

Nick does the prep

