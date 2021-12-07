Public Health Scotland publishes the latest data on Covid-19 in Scotland each day. Today’s figures are set out in the table below.

Any figures marked with * are affected by IT or other reporting issues. 

The First Minister announced to MSPs at Holyrood on Tuesday that at this point – three weeks after measures were last reviewed – there will be no immediate changes to any restrictions.

She mentioned that in the under 60 age bracket there is a rise in cases, but the number of people in hospital has fallen in the last week. This welcome news should not encourage complacency however, as the NHS still has a backlog of work and may face more pressure from winter flu. 

Ms Sturgeon outlined that there are 99 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in Scotland which is a tenfold increase in the space of one week. She also reinforced a message to employers saying that working from home must be encouraged.

The First Minister said that if employers had members of their staff working from home at the beginning of the pandemic then they should make it possible for staff to do so now.She also urged everyone to stick to the rules on mask wearing and ventilation, and said that she herself is taking a test every morning before going to work and urges everyone to take tests as often as they can – and particularly before socialising.

DATEDAILY CASESLOTHIANNEW TESTSTEST POSITIVITY RATEDEATHS REPORTED TODAYDEATH STATISTICS ACCORDING TO DAILY MEASUREMENTICUHOSPITALPOSITIVE CASES DURING PANDEMICFIRST DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY SECOND DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY TOTAL BOOSTER VACCINE DOSESTOTAL NUMBER OF PEOPLE – FIRST DOSESTOTAL NUMBER OF PEOPLE – TWO DOSES
7 December 20213,060*53735,562*9.2%*129,66138576746,549999 1,5221,922,6044,355,0633,962,203
6 December 20213,894*73132,166*12.8%09,64943591743,4961,9602,5191,889,2854,354,0643,960,681
5 December 2021
4 December 2021
3 December 2021
2 December 20213,00243242,8197.4%279,61848680733,3291,1781,8061,755,6944,349,0583,953,170
1 December 2021
DATEDAILY CASESLOTHIANNEW TESTSTEST POSITIVITY RATEDEATHS REPORTED TODAYDEATH STATISTICS ACCORDING TO DAILY MEASUREMENTICUHOSPITALPOSITIVE CASES DURING PANDEMICFIRST DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY SECOND DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY TOTAL BOOSTER VACCINE DOSESTOTAL NUMBER OF PEOPLE – FIRST DOSESTOTAL NUMBER OF PEOPLE – TWO DOSES
30 November 20212,56943223,76111.5%109,57254706727,5498811,2531,687,7924,346,7363,949,736
23 November 20212,52741823,30611.6%179,49560743709,3998851,1861,469,4234,340,1623,940,314
22 November 20212481*38523,083*11.4%09,47859750706,8749551,1791,437,8234,339.2773,939,128
20 November 20212,75645831,5759.3%119,47861767701,7191,2081,4991,375,7794,337,0893,939,594
17 November 20213,36040,4128.8%139,41957774691,9391,261 1,3921,270,0104,332,8353,931,709
14 November 20213,07743631,38410.3%19,38956765683,5307035651,183,7694,327,3403,924,870
10 November 20213,85249644,4349.1%199,33261778670,7298671,4781,050,5994,325,3073,920,006
9 November 20212,23335519,45912.0%209,31357753666,8808911,3181,017,3594,324,4403,918,528
8 November 2021
7 November 20212,90827,54011.1%29,29357793662,64480771997,9454,321,3823,914,425
6 November 2021
5 November 2021
4 November 2021
3 NOVEMBER 20213,495*47749,462*7.5%*209,20963935651,1691,4001,570755,4764,321,7703,911,823
2 NOVEMBER 2021
1 NOVEMBER 2021
DATEDAILY CASESLOTHIAN NEW TESTSTEST POSITIVITY RATE DEATHS REPORTED TODAYDEATH STATISTICS ACCORDING TO DAILY MEASUREMENT ICUHOSPITALPOSITIVE CASES DURING PANDEMICFIRST DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY SECOND DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAYTotal number of people who have had booster dosesNUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE HAD FIRST DOSENUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE HAD BOTH DOSES
31 October 20212,51339227,8099.6%09,16364910643,6321,7991,879 685,2074,317,6013,907,056
30 October 2021
29 October 2021
28 October 2021
27 October 2021 2,56639630,805*8.9%*279,09957925632,3971,4072,020586,3734,311,3393,899,153
26 October 20212,26245020,89711.5%209,07259917629,8491,5611,894539,8324,309,9323,897,133
25 October 20212,24033923,05510.3%09,05257902627,5962,7893,015511,8074,308,3713,895,239
24 October 20212,52835526,8079.9%219,05258899625,3633,2001,747489,3634,305,5823,892,224
23 October 20212,40338430,0518.7%09,03161896622,8362,7332,069457,9154,302,3823,890,477
22 October 2021 2,90243835,1888.8%199,03160894620,4332,6212,232429,8014,299,6493,888,408
21 October 2021 2,35538933,7417.4%329,01258917617,5362,9122,290400,5114,297,0283,886,176
20 October 20212,76838441,5567.1%268,98051890615,1822,4662,142371,4124,294,1163,883,886
19 October 20212,45936621,03212.4%248,95446869612,4162,5311,802344,0454,291,6503,881,744
18 October 20212,19429720,11311.5%08,93044857609,9593,0752,093319,1584,289,1193,879,942
17 October 20212,66627,94410.0%28,93045829607,7673,9121,883301,8784,286,0443,877,849
16 October 2021 2,58128,9849.5%218,92847841605,1043,1952,176282,3854,282,1323,875,966
15 October 2021 27628.2%328,907458514,278,9373,873,790
14 October 20212,6397.0%298,878599,837
13 October 2021 2,58141135,7287.7%308,84951918597,1994,3722,2844,270,1263,868,656
12 October 20211,90834519,39410.5%278,81951935594,6234,6311,7024,265,7553,866,372
11 October 20212,29737821,22911.4%08,79256933 592,7217,3592,7714,261,1243,864,670
10 October 20212,36340629,419 8.7%18,79254935 590,424
9 October 2021 2,41731,9358.1% 1861943588,062
8 October 2021 2,62735,8917.9%168,773585,647
7 October 20212,69139842,1916.8%398,76069980583,0194,9362,2054,235,0753,854,847
6 October 20213,05542246,8926.9%348,72168988580,3325,4922,4514,229,1783,852,067
5 October 2021 2,05628721,35810.3%218,68765998577,2825,779 2,5384,223,7193,849,656
4 October 20211,76024419,9599.4%08,666671,001575,2319,3941,9384,217,9403,847,118
3 October 20212,04026528,6737.7%18,66671965573,4718,8222,1804,208,5463,845,180
2 October 2021 2,51541037,1287.3%178,66566965 5,5122,7494,199,7243,843,000
1 October 20212,69338540,5407.2%8,64834983568,9164,5112,5624,194,2123,840,251

DATEDAILY CASESLOTHIANNEW TESTSTEST POSITIVITY RATEDEATHS REPORTED TODAY DEATH STATISTICS ACCORDING TO DAILY MEASUREMENT ICUHOSPITAL POSITIVE CASES DURING PANDEMICFIRST DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY SECOND DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE HAD FIRST DOSENUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE HAD BOTH DOSES
30 September 2021
29 September 2021 2,99742042,3617.6%288,579711,020563,3261,8272,4934,186,7433,835,013
28 September 2021 2,37036023,90110.6%168,551731,027560,334n/an/a4,184,5743,832,498
27 September 2021 2,06934023,5539.5%1 8,535761,023557,9704,7852,7714,181,6173,829,881
26 September 2021 2,55638030,6528.9%28,534781,004555,9014,2593,0364,153,7543,827,054
25 September 2021 3,26118
24 September 20213,66756646,2178.5%508,514791,011550,0902,2221,7544,168,2783,820,182
23 September 20214,0248%378,464861,057546,4264,166,0563,818,428
22 September 2021 3,59845449,5977.8%318,427821,076542,4112,4002,3604,163,2353,815,907
21 September 2021 2,870*38926,59311.7%188,396941,107538,8193,2222,7724,160,8353,813,547
20 September 2021 2,917*39328,09810.8%08,378971,088535,9552,565 3,7954,157,6133,810,775
19 September 2021 3,833*9.1%28,3781001,0744,155,0483,806,980
18 September 2021 6,116 93073,3589.0%278,376991,052529,2071,5783,2454,151,7353,802,183
17 September 20215,52982960,0779.9%308,349871,037523,0951,4233,0414,150,1573,798,938
16 September 2021 n/an/an/an/a268,319 941,054n/an/an/an/an/a
15 September 2021 4,91776857,3839.2%308,293901,079517,2161,9433,0464,148,4763,791,597
14 September 20213,37554131,83711.4%218,263891,064512,3122,1213,3374,144,9043,788,551
13 September 20214,241*70740,749*11.3%*08,242901,048508,8822,1677,7534,142,7833,785,214
12 September 20215,9121,12955,64611.5%08,242881,019504,6502,9068,1414,140,6163,777,461
11 September 2021 4,29850642,52910.9%108,24283985498,7452,3816,9534,137,7103,769,320
10 September 2021 6,8151,00265,18311.1%228,23282977494,4571,7235,0304,135,3293,762,367
9 September 2021 6,8361,13367,70110.8%128,21087928487,6542,7657,5704,133,6063,757,337
8 September 2021 5,81083757,12810.8%178,19882883480,8242,3496,7314,130,8413,749,767
7 September 2021 5,69246,14613.2%168,181778052,7356,0644,128,9983,742,826
6 September 2021 7,0651,17052,19314.5%08,16571771469,3414,3019,9934,126,2633,736,762
5 September 2021 6,36848,03314.2%3,726,769
4 September 2021 6,15251,03112.9%11586704,117,1473,717,587
3 September 2021
2 September 202117
1 September 20216,17098757,27911.5%98,12759629436,6882,39610,3054,108,8043,691,066
DateDaily casesLothianNew testsTest positivity rateDeaths reported todayDeath statistics according to daily measurementICUHospitalPositive cases during pandemicFirst doses of vaccine in last daySecond doses of vaccine in last dayNumber of people who have had first doseNumber of people who have had second dose
31 August 2021 6,02994743,51214.9%78,11854585430,5252,72112,7204,106,4083,680,761
30 August 2021 3,89362829,28114.1%08,11151551424,5082,37612,7544,103,6873,668,041
29 August 2021 7,1131,11055,54313.5%08,11152507420,6223,23314,4224,101,3113,655,287
28 August 2021 5,85886643,45014.2%88,11149494413,5152,61511,3834,098,0783,640,865
27 August 20216,8351,21750,49314.2%48,10347479407,600 results delayed results delayed4,095,4633,629,482
26 August 20214,92565345,01711.5%148,09947426400,8423,40114,2584,092,2953,617,687
25 August 2021 5,02189547,99111.0%58,08544391395,9183,34216,2844,088,8943,603,429
24 August 20214,32372131,08114.5%108,08043364390,9082,85415,1034,085,5523,587,145
23 August 20213,18927,29612.4%08,07041356386,5913,20215,0954,082,6983,572,042
22 August 20213,19031,45710.8%08,07034338383,4033,94115,2394,079,4963,556,947
21 August 2021
20 August 20213,61336,29510.6%98,06734312376,7532,73114,0814,071,5373,526,754
19 August 2021
18 August 20212,53835,9997.5%108,05139324369,7794,28316,0694,065,9703,498,257
17 August 20211,81518,31610.6%98,04140338367,2413,20514,3714,061,6873,482,188
16 August 20211,56726617,3549.6%08,03239337365,4273,64017,9164,058,4823,467,817
15 August 20211,49826122,2267.4%08,03240331363,8604,83118,8394,054,8423,449,901
14 August 2021
13 August 20211,54224625,5816.6%88,02941353360,9835,72418,1514,044,9503,412,051
12 August 2021
11 August 2021 1,49825532,7355.0%108,01342356357,9174,94117,7214,034,4203,375,524
10 August 20211,03219014,3177.8%118,00340352356,4192,65215,7474,029,4793,357,803
9 August 202185117514,0496.7%07,99242356 355,3881,97518,5904,026,8273,342,056
8 August 20211,24040360
7 August 20211,38624,0256.3%9413594.022,9143,305,325
6 August 2021 1,250
185		5.5%77,983543672,20917,2664,020,7123,286,153
5 August 20211,38129030,7884.9%117,97655381350,6672,18519,3534,018,5033,268,887
4 August 2021127120629,2574.7%137,96558383349,2862,11418,2914,016,3263,249,622
3 August 20211,01619613,7048.1%97,95261406348,0184,014,2123,231,331
2 August 202179916613,8076.5%17,94360407347,0054,012,4963,214,801
1 August 20211,03416421,0465.4%37,94262 422346,2064,011,0603,197,899

