Public Health Scotland publishes the latest data on Covid-19 in Scotland each day. Today’s figures are set out in the table below.
Any figures marked with * are affected by IT or other reporting issues.
The First Minister announced to MSPs at Holyrood on Tuesday that at this point – three weeks after measures were last reviewed – there will be no immediate changes to any restrictions.
She mentioned that in the under 60 age bracket there is a rise in cases, but the number of people in hospital has fallen in the last week. This welcome news should not encourage complacency however, as the NHS still has a backlog of work and may face more pressure from winter flu.
Ms Sturgeon outlined that there are 99 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in Scotland which is a tenfold increase in the space of one week. She also reinforced a message to employers saying that working from home must be encouraged.
The First Minister said that if employers had members of their staff working from home at the beginning of the pandemic then they should make it possible for staff to do so now.She also urged everyone to stick to the rules on mask wearing and ventilation, and said that she herself is taking a test every morning before going to work and urges everyone to take tests as often as they can – and particularly before socialising.
|DATE
|DAILY CASES
|LOTHIAN
|NEW TESTS
|TEST POSITIVITY RATE
|DEATHS REPORTED TODAY
|DEATH STATISTICS ACCORDING TO DAILY MEASUREMENT
|ICU
|HOSPITAL
|POSITIVE CASES DURING PANDEMIC
|FIRST DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY
|SECOND DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY
|TOTAL BOOSTER VACCINE DOSES
|TOTAL NUMBER OF PEOPLE – FIRST DOSES
|TOTAL NUMBER OF PEOPLE – TWO DOSES
|7 December 2021
|3,060*
|537
|35,562*
|9.2%*
|12
|9,661
|38
|576
|746,549
|999
|1,522
|1,922,604
|4,355,063
|3,962,203
|6 December 2021
|3,894*
|731
|32,166*
|12.8%
|0
|9,649
|43
|591
|743,496
|1,960
|2,519
|1,889,285
|4,354,064
|3,960,681
|5 December 2021
|4 December 2021
|3 December 2021
|2 December 2021
|3,002
|432
|42,819
|7.4%
|27
|9,618
|48
|680
|733,329
|1,178
|1,806
|1,755,694
|4,349,058
|3,953,170
|1 December 2021
|30 November 2021
|2,569
|432
|23,761
|11.5%
|10
|9,572
|54
|706
|727,549
|881
|1,253
|1,687,792
|4,346,736
|3,949,736
|23 November 2021
|2,527
|418
|23,306
|11.6%
|17
|9,495
|60
|743
|709,399
|885
|1,186
|1,469,423
|4,340,162
|3,940,314
|22 November 2021
|2481*
|385
|23,083*
|11.4%
|0
|9,478
|59
|750
|706,874
|955
|1,179
|1,437,823
|4,339.277
|3,939,128
|20 November 2021
|2,756
|458
|31,575
|9.3%
|11
|9,478
|61
|767
|701,719
|1,208
|1,499
|1,375,779
|4,337,089
|3,939,594
|17 November 2021
|3,360
|40,412
|8.8%
|13
|9,419
|57
|774
|691,939
|1,261
|1,392
|1,270,010
|4,332,835
|3,931,709
|14 November 2021
|3,077
|436
|31,384
|10.3%
|1
|9,389
|56
|765
|683,530
|703
|565
|1,183,769
|4,327,340
|3,924,870
|10 November 2021
|3,852
|496
|44,434
|9.1%
|19
|9,332
|61
|778
|670,729
|867
|1,478
|1,050,599
|4,325,307
|3,920,006
|9 November 2021
|2,233
|355
|19,459
|12.0%
|20
|9,313
|57
|753
|666,880
|891
|1,318
|1,017,359
|4,324,440
|3,918,528
|8 November 2021
|7 November 2021
|2,908
|27,540
|11.1%
|2
|9,293
|57
|793
|662,644
|807
|719
|97,945
|4,321,382
|3,914,425
|6 November 2021
|5 November 2021
|4 November 2021
|3 NOVEMBER 2021
|3,495*
|477
|49,462*
|7.5%*
|20
|9,209
|63
|935
|651,169
|1,400
|1,570
|755,476
|4,321,770
|3,911,823
|2 NOVEMBER 2021
|1 NOVEMBER 2021
|31 October 2021
|2,513
|392
|27,809
|9.6%
|0
|9,163
|64
|910
|643,632
|1,799
|1,879
|685,207
|4,317,601
|3,907,056
|30 October 2021
|29 October 2021
|28 October 2021
|27 October 2021
|2,566
|396
|30,805*
|8.9%*
|27
|9,099
|57
|925
|632,397
|1,407
|2,020
|586,373
|4,311,339
|3,899,153
|26 October 2021
|2,262
|450
|20,897
|11.5%
|20
|9,072
|59
|917
|629,849
|1,561
|1,894
|539,832
|4,309,932
|3,897,133
|25 October 2021
|2,240
|339
|23,055
|10.3%
|0
|9,052
|57
|902
|627,596
|2,789
|3,015
|511,807
|4,308,371
|3,895,239
|24 October 2021
|2,528
|355
|26,807
|9.9%
|21
|9,052
|58
|899
|625,363
|3,200
|1,747
|489,363
|4,305,582
|3,892,224
|23 October 2021
|2,403
|384
|30,051
|8.7%
|0
|9,031
|61
|896
|622,836
|2,733
|2,069
|457,915
|4,302,382
|3,890,477
|22 October 2021
|2,902
|438
|35,188
|8.8%
|19
|9,031
|60
|894
|620,433
|2,621
|2,232
|429,801
|4,299,649
|3,888,408
|21 October 2021
|2,355
|389
|33,741
|7.4%
|32
|9,012
|58
|917
|617,536
|2,912
|2,290
|400,511
|4,297,028
|3,886,176
|20 October 2021
|2,768
|384
|41,556
|7.1%
|26
|8,980
|51
|890
|615,182
|2,466
|2,142
|371,412
|4,294,116
|3,883,886
|19 October 2021
|2,459
|366
|21,032
|12.4%
|24
|8,954
|46
|869
|612,416
|2,531
|1,802
|344,045
|4,291,650
|3,881,744
|18 October 2021
|2,194
|297
|20,113
|11.5%
|0
|8,930
|44
|857
|609,959
|3,075
|2,093
|319,158
|4,289,119
|3,879,942
|17 October 2021
|2,666
|27,944
|10.0%
|2
|8,930
|45
|829
|607,767
|3,912
|1,883
|301,878
|4,286,044
|3,877,849
|16 October 2021
|2,581
|28,984
|9.5%
|21
|8,928
|47
|841
|605,104
|3,195
|2,176
|282,385
|4,282,132
|3,875,966
|15 October 2021
|2762
|8.2%
|32
|8,907
|45
|851
|4,278,937
|3,873,790
|14 October 2021
|2,639
|7.0%
|29
|8,878
|599,837
|13 October 2021
|2,581
|411
|35,728
|7.7%
|30
|8,849
|51
|918
|597,199
|4,372
|2,284
|4,270,126
|3,868,656
|12 October 2021
|1,908
|345
|19,394
|10.5%
|27
|8,819
|51
|935
|594,623
|4,631
|1,702
|4,265,755
|3,866,372
|11 October 2021
|2,297
|378
|21,229
|11.4%
|0
|8,792
|56
|933
|592,721
|7,359
|2,771
|4,261,124
|3,864,670
|10 October 2021
|2,363
|406
|29,419
|8.7%
|1
|8,792
|54
|935
|590,424
|9 October 2021
|2,417
|31,935
|8.1%
|18
|61
|943
|588,062
|8 October 2021
|2,627
|35,891
|7.9%
|16
|8,773
|585,647
|7 October 2021
|2,691
|398
|42,191
|6.8%
|39
|8,760
|69
|980
|583,019
|4,936
|2,205
|4,235,075
|3,854,847
|6 October 2021
|3,055
|422
|46,892
|6.9%
|34
|8,721
|68
|988
|580,332
|5,492
|2,451
|4,229,178
|3,852,067
|5 October 2021
|2,056
|287
|21,358
|10.3%
|21
|8,687
|65
|998
|577,282
|5,779
|2,538
|4,223,719
|3,849,656
|4 October 2021
|1,760
|244
|19,959
|9.4%
|0
|8,666
|67
|1,001
|575,231
|9,394
|1,938
|4,217,940
|3,847,118
|3 October 2021
|2,040
|265
|28,673
|7.7%
|1
|8,666
|71
|965
|573,471
|8,822
|2,180
|4,208,546
|3,845,180
|2 October 2021
|2,515
|410
|37,128
|7.3%
|17
|8,665
|66
|965
|5,512
|2,749
|4,199,724
|3,843,000
|1 October 2021
|2,693
|385
|40,540
|7.2%
|8,648
|34
|983
|568,916
|4,511
|2,562
|4,194,212
|3,840,251
|30 September 2021
|29 September 2021
|2,997
|420
|42,361
|7.6%
|28
|8,579
|71
|1,020
|563,326
|1,827
|2,493
|4,186,743
|3,835,013
|28 September 2021
|2,370
|360
|23,901
|10.6%
|16
|8,551
|73
|1,027
|560,334
|n/a
|n/a
|4,184,574
|3,832,498
|27 September 2021
|2,069
|340
|23,553
|9.5%
|1
|8,535
|76
|1,023
|557,970
|4,785
|2,771
|4,181,617
|3,829,881
|26 September 2021
|2,556
|380
|30,652
|8.9%
|2
|8,534
|78
|1,004
|555,901
|4,259
|3,036
|4,153,754
|3,827,054
|25 September 2021
|3,261
|18
|24 September 2021
|3,667
|566
|46,217
|8.5%
|50
|8,514
|79
|1,011
|550,090
|2,222
|1,754
|4,168,278
|3,820,182
|23 September 2021
|4,024
|8%
|37
|8,464
|86
|1,057
|546,426
|4,166,056
|3,818,428
|22 September 2021
|3,598
|454
|49,597
|7.8%
|31
|8,427
|82
|1,076
|542,411
|2,400
|2,360
|4,163,235
|3,815,907
|21 September 2021
|2,870*
|389
|26,593
|11.7%
|18
|8,396
|94
|1,107
|538,819
|3,222
|2,772
|4,160,835
|3,813,547
|20 September 2021
|2,917*
|393
|28,098
|10.8%
|0
|8,378
|97
|1,088
|535,955
|2,565
|3,795
|4,157,613
|3,810,775
|19 September 2021
|3,833*
|9.1%
|2
|8,378
|100
|1,074
|4,155,048
|3,806,980
|18 September 2021
|6,116
|930
|73,358
|9.0%
|27
|8,376
|99
|1,052
|529,207
|1,578
|3,245
|4,151,735
|3,802,183
|17 September 2021
|5,529
|829
|60,077
|9.9%
|30
|8,349
|87
|1,037
|523,095
|1,423
|3,041
|4,150,157
|3,798,938
|16 September 2021
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|26
|8,319
|94
|1,054
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|15 September 2021
|4,917
|768
|57,383
|9.2%
|30
|8,293
|90
|1,079
|517,216
|1,943
|3,046
|4,148,476
|3,791,597
|14 September 2021
|3,375
|541
|31,837
|11.4%
|21
|8,263
|89
|1,064
|512,312
|2,121
|3,337
|4,144,904
|3,788,551
|13 September 2021
|4,241*
|707
|40,749*
|11.3%*
|0
|8,242
|90
|1,048
|508,882
|2,167
|7,753
|4,142,783
|3,785,214
|12 September 2021
|5,912
|1,129
|55,646
|11.5%
|0
|8,242
|88
|1,019
|504,650
|2,906
|8,141
|4,140,616
|3,777,461
|11 September 2021
|4,298
|506
|42,529
|10.9%
|10
|8,242
|83
|985
|498,745
|2,381
|6,953
|4,137,710
|3,769,320
|10 September 2021
|6,815
|1,002
|65,183
|11.1%
|22
|8,232
|82
|977
|494,457
|1,723
|5,030
|4,135,329
|3,762,367
|9 September 2021
|6,836
|1,133
|67,701
|10.8%
|12
|8,210
|87
|928
|487,654
|2,765
|7,570
|4,133,606
|3,757,337
|8 September 2021
|5,810
|837
|57,128
|10.8%
|17
|8,198
|82
|883
|480,824
|2,349
|6,731
|4,130,841
|3,749,767
|7 September 2021
|5,692
|46,146
|13.2%
|16
|8,181
|77
|805
|2,735
|6,064
|4,128,998
|3,742,826
|6 September 2021
|7,065
|1,170
|52,193
|14.5%
|0
|8,165
|71
|771
|469,341
|4,301
|9,993
|4,126,263
|3,736,762
|5 September 2021
|6,368
|48,033
|14.2%
|3,726,769
|4 September 2021
|6,152
|51,031
|12.9%
|11
|58
|670
|4,117,147
|3,717,587
|3 September 2021
|2 September 2021
|17
|1 September 2021
|6,170
|987
|57,279
|11.5%
|9
|8,127
|59
|629
|436,688
|2,396
|10,305
|4,108,804
|3,691,066
|31 August 2021
|6,029
|947
|43,512
|14.9%
|7
|8,118
|54
|585
|430,525
|2,721
|12,720
|4,106,408
|3,680,761
|30 August 2021
|3,893
|628
|29,281
|14.1%
|0
|8,111
|51
|551
|424,508
|2,376
|12,754
|4,103,687
|3,668,041
|29 August 2021
|7,113
|1,110
|55,543
|13.5%
|0
|8,111
|52
|507
|420,622
|3,233
|14,422
|4,101,311
|3,655,287
|28 August 2021
|5,858
|866
|43,450
|14.2%
|8
|8,111
|49
|494
|413,515
|2,615
|11,383
|4,098,078
|3,640,865
|27 August 2021
|6,835
|1,217
|50,493
|14.2%
|4
|8,103
|47
|479
|407,600
|results delayed
|results delayed
|4,095,463
|3,629,482
|26 August 2021
|4,925
|653
|45,017
|11.5%
|14
|8,099
|47
|426
|400,842
|3,401
|14,258
|4,092,295
|3,617,687
|25 August 2021
|5,021
|895
|47,991
|11.0%
|5
|8,085
|44
|391
|395,918
|3,342
|16,284
|4,088,894
|3,603,429
|24 August 2021
|4,323
|721
|31,081
|14.5%
|10
|8,080
|43
|364
|390,908
|2,854
|15,103
|4,085,552
|3,587,145
|23 August 2021
|3,189
|27,296
|12.4%
|0
|8,070
|41
|356
|386,591
|3,202
|15,095
|4,082,698
|3,572,042
|22 August 2021
|3,190
|31,457
|10.8%
|0
|8,070
|34
|338
|383,403
|3,941
|15,239
|4,079,496
|3,556,947
|21 August 2021
|20 August 2021
|3,613
|36,295
|10.6%
|9
|8,067
|34
|312
|376,753
|2,731
|14,081
|4,071,537
|3,526,754
|19 August 2021
|18 August 2021
|2,538
|35,999
|7.5%
|10
|8,051
|39
|324
|369,779
|4,283
|16,069
|4,065,970
|3,498,257
|17 August 2021
|1,815
|18,316
|10.6%
|9
|8,041
|40
|338
|367,241
|3,205
|14,371
|4,061,687
|3,482,188
|16 August 2021
|1,567
|266
|17,354
|9.6%
|0
|8,032
|39
|337
|365,427
|3,640
|17,916
|4,058,482
|3,467,817
|15 August 2021
|1,498
|261
|22,226
|7.4%
|0
|8,032
|40
|331
|363,860
|4,831
|18,839
|4,054,842
|3,449,901
|14 August 2021
|13 August 2021
|1,542
|246
|25,581
|6.6%
|8
|8,029
|41
|353
|360,983
|5,724
|18,151
|4,044,950
|3,412,051
|12 August 2021
|11 August 2021
|1,498
|255
|32,735
|5.0%
|10
|8,013
|42
|356
|357,917
|4,941
|17,721
|4,034,420
|3,375,524
|10 August 2021
|1,032
|190
|14,317
|7.8%
|11
|8,003
|40
|352
|356,419
|2,652
|15,747
|4,029,479
|3,357,803
|9 August 2021
|851
|175
|14,049
|6.7%
|0
|7,992
|42
|356
|355,388
|1,975
|18,590
|4,026,827
|3,342,056
|8 August 2021
|1,240
|40
|360
|7 August 2021
|1,386
|24,025
|6.3%
|9
|41
|359
|4.022,914
|3,305,325
|6 August 2021
|1,250
185
|5.5%
|7
|7,983
|54
|367
|2,209
|17,266
|4,020,712
|3,286,153
|5 August 2021
|1,381
|290
|30,788
|4.9%
|11
|7,976
|55
|381
|350,667
|2,185
|19,353
|4,018,503
|3,268,887
|4 August 2021
|1271
|206
|29,257
|4.7%
|13
|7,965
|58
|383
|349,286
|2,114
|18,291
|4,016,326
|3,249,622
|3 August 2021
|1,016
|196
|13,704
|8.1%
|9
|7,952
|61
|406
|348,018
|4,014,212
|3,231,331
|2 August 2021
|799
|166
|13,807
|6.5%
|1
|7,943
|60
|407
|347,005
|4,012,496
|3,214,801
|1 August 2021
|1,034
|164
|21,046
|5.4%
|3
|7,942
|62
|422
|346,206
|4,011,060
|3,197,899