STOCKBRIDGE SALON NAMED BEST BEAUTY SALON IN SCOTLAND AT THE “SHABAS” – THE BEAUTY INDUSTRY OSCARS

Wo:mankind Beauty in Stockbridge is celebrating becoming Scotland’s Best Beauty Salon, as voted for in the 10th Scottish Hair & Beauty Awards or SHABAS, as they are best known.

The Salon, situated in Raeburn Place and established since 2006, was nominated last December in two SHABA categories – Best Beauty Salon, and Beauty Therapist of the Year for therapist Tegan Paxton, who has been with Wo:mankind for nearly ten years.

Owner Lauren McGinty, and her team, faced an agonising wait to see if the Awards Ceremony, which was originally planned to be held in April 2021, would go ahead, before the rescheduled event was announced for Sunday 28th November at the Glasgow Hilton. At the glittering Gala Dinner, attended by hundreds of beauty industry representatives, they then received the thrilling news that, against stiff competition with another seven salons in the category, they had won the coveted Best Salon title.

The largest and most successful, industry endorsed awards in the country, the SHABAS- the Oscars of the Beauty Industry – are designed to showcase creative talent, along with rewarding those who excel in their field. The event was all the more significant this year, in that it allowed industry professionals the much needed opportunity to get together in person as one powerful and exciting sector, after what has been another very challenging year.

Thirty two awards were keenly contested during the Awards Night, covering Hair, Beauty, Aesthetics, Barbering, and Make up Artistry, as well as Brands.

Said Lauren McGinty: “We are all still absolutely elated to win, it was a brilliant night that we will all remember for a long time.

“This award is for our whole team and for our loyal customer base who have supported us throughout this last difficult year. I simply could not have got to the stage I am at with this business without the support of my staff, so I’m really pleased that we were all able to glam up and attend this prestigious event. It really has given us a huge boost, coming on the back of us launching another salon within the new Charlie Miller Hairdressers, also in Stockbridge.

“It’s been a big investment at this time, with economic conditions still uncertain, but I have belief in my industry and my staff. I felt it was the right time to look at expansion,” added Lauren. “The recognition this award brings means we have well and truly consolidated the excellent reputation the original Wo:mankind salon has, so we can build from there. It really is the best news we could have wished for.

“Obviously it would have been the icing on the cake if Tegan had also won the Best Therapist Award, especially as she will be returning from maternity leave in the Spring and is looking forward to seeing her customers again,” said Lauren. “It’s a major achievement to be nominated in such a competitive category. She is an intrinsic and very popular part of our team.”

With all therapists Elemis and AlumierMD trained, Wo:mankind Beauty specialises in all types of face and body treatments, including biotec & Elemis facials, massage, IPL Hair & Skin removal, Shellac Manicures & Pedicures, and makeup & eyelash treatments.

It also offers Wedding Packages, a Skin Nutrition Programme, and has a comprehensive range of treatments for men. Recent additions to its services have seen fat freezing techniques added to the list, along with a new medical skincare line, chemical peels, Dermapen skin needling, and Cryopen which removes skin lesions.

Wo:mankind Beauty within Charlie Miller, at 118 Raeburn Place, offers more of an aesthetics vibe, although it also showcases the results driven, medical grade skincare brand, AlumierMD which is one of the only brands to have grown during the pandemic, due to its innovation and use of technology.

Lauren said: “We enjoy bringing our valued clients the best advanced facial options that the industry has to offer.”

www.womankindbeauty.co.uk

