A Christmas message from Douglas Ross MP and MSP, Leader of Scottish Conservatives.

“Merry Christmas.

“With the Omicron variant spreading fast, this is far from the normal Christmas that we were all hoping for even a few, short weeks ago.

“But after last year’s long winter lockdown, we will all relish being able to spend some time with our loved ones, albeit responsibly.

“For Krystle and I, this will be our first Christmas with our second son James and we can’t wait to watch him and big brother Alistair open their presents on Christmas morning.

“Both sets of grandparents will pop over for a while during the day to share some of the boys’ excitement too.

“And it is thanks to the incredible success of the UK vaccination scheme that we are able to come together, even in a limited way.

“So I want to thank all of you who did your bit by getting vaccinated this year and to again encourage all of you to get your booster vaccine in the coming days, if you have not yet done so.

“And I want to thank all the vaccinators – NHS staff, the Armed Forces, the volunteers – who have done so much to get so many of us protected from the Covid virus.

“But for now, stay safe and, when the time comes, from my family to yours, have a very merry Christmas.”

Douglas Ross MSP. Photo: © 2021 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

