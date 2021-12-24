A message ahead of Christmas from Anas Sarwar MSP, Scottish Labour leader.

Mr Sarwar said: “I want to wish the people of Scotland a very merry Christmas.



“Christmas is a time for celebration, a time for coming together and a time for hope. But this Christmas will be different.



“While many will be able to be together this year, many will still be making that difficult choice to stay apart again, putting their health and the health of their loved ones first.

“And sadly, many will be mourning the loss of someone special who isn’t with us this year.

“Christmas is a time for reflection and when we think about those less fortunate than ourselves. Tragically, too many children will wake up to very little or nothing this Christmas. Many will be sleeping rough and in temporary accommodation.

“Others will spend Christmas alone with no one to talk to or to celebrate with. We also think about our armed forces, doctors, nurses and all our emergency services who are working through Christmas to protect and keep us safe.

“And we pay tribute to those volunteers who will support those needing food, give shelter to the homeless and the charities doing what they can to help the most vulnerable. Over the holiday period, whilst I know it may seem difficult to see there is light at the end of the tunnel, we are getting there and we will get through this.

“So from my family to yours, and from all of us at Scottish Labour, I hope you have a happy, peaceful and safe Christmas.”

Scottish Labour leader, Anas Sarwar. Photo: © 2021 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

