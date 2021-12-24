Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co has been instructed to sell a vacant restaurant on Edinburgh’s Cockburn Street. The restaurant previously traded as the well known Krua Khun Mae Thai Restaurant.

The site is situated on the ground floor of a four storey property in the Old Town, which is extremely popular with tourists and visitors to the capital visiting The Royal Mile, Edinburgh Castle and other tourist attractions. The restaurant is also located a short walk from Waverley Station, the busiest transport hub in the city.

Decorated to a high standard, the restaurant also has a bar and restaurant area which can accommodate 70 diners, along with a fully fitted kitchen and storage room.

Tony Spence, Senior Business Agent, of Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, said: “This is a great opportunity for an owner operator or chef to lease a property located in a prime location within the heart of Edinburgh. The restaurant premises has been leased out for the last eight years however, this has now come to an end and presents a fantastic opportunity.”

The business is on the market at offers over £25,000 for a new lease.

