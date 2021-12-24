This lovely photo from the city’s archive at Edinburgh Collected shows a line of girls eating ice cream (probably Walls ice-cream cones or tubs or are those from S.Luca?) at St Mary’s School Christmas party.

The photo was taken in 1970. Were you there? The Living Memory Association submitted the photo to Edinburgh Collected which is n online archive where everyone can share, explore and discuss memories of Edinburgh.

Everyone can browse, or sign up to upload their own memories or save favourite memories in a scrapbook.

Edinburgh Collected is managed and maintained by Edinburgh Libraries, part of the City of Edinburgh Council (CEC).

All the material added will expand the City’s digital heritage collections, adding to the material held in the Central Library, already the most extensive collection about Edinburgh in existence.

edinburghcollected.org

