It’s just a short time until Beecraigs Festive Forest opens for the 2021 Winter Season featuring a fantastic fusion of festive activities for all the family in the incredible setting of Beecraigs Country Park in Linlithgow.

A spectacular, atmospheric and magical family festive experience set in the beauty of Beecraigs Country Park near Linlithgow – less than 30 minutes from Edinburgh.

Beecraigs is ideally located for the whole of Central Scotland with panoramic views over the Forth bridges, Edinburgh, the Lothians and Fife.

A spectacular Illumination trail will showcase the designs of one of the UKs leading light show companies with amazing visual installations, lasers and sound effects. This year, the Festive Forest will also house the longest light tunnel and biggest disco mirror ball in Scotland.

Lookout for some of our favourite Christmas family movie characters, stilt walkers and secret s’Elfies hidden throughout the Illumination trail.

On top of all this there will be a Radio Forth Silent Disco, Cala Homes live stage with DJ’s, musicians and performers such as singers, choirs, carol singers, fire acts and jugglers. And lots more surprises hidden deep in the forest.

Back by popular demand is Santa’s Grotto with his Storytelling Experience and cheeky elves. You will find the Grotto in Santa’s village surrounded by children’s amusements, festive food, drink and market stalls. Kids must also remember to send their letters to the North Pole so they get there in time ahead of Christmas Day!

Beecraigs Festive Forest is a truly unique and magical family event and Christmas experience for all ages.

Festival organisers Roy Snedden and Ewen McMartin (Directors of Rowen Events) said: “We are delighted to be back at Beecraigs this year after our very successful inaugural event in 2019. We have something for everyone at the Festive Forest and hope people from across Scotland can join us for an unforgettable festive family experience.”

Beecraigs Festive Forest operate a safe outdoor environment and always adhere to current Government guidelines.

Friday 3rd December – Friday 24th December 4pm -10pm.

Tickets available now from: https://beecraigsfestiveforest.com/tickets/

