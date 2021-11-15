Friends of Starbank Park have won second place in the NatureScot It’s Your Neighbourhood Pollinator Friends Awards, netting £150 for their funds.

The award was made by Jim Jeffrey, Pollinator Strategy Manager at NatureScot at a virtual seminar and celebration event.

Starbank Park in the summer PHOTO ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

Catherine Gee, our Deputy CEO said, “With the world’s biggest and most important climate change conference to date taking place in Glasgow this week, it is brilliant to be celebrating the work of communities across Scotland who are taking action now.

“We know that across Scotland people are committed to improving and enhancing the places that they care about. And, through the It’s Your Neighbourhood entrants we hear of people doing their bit to understand their own greenhouse emissions and to support nature in the places they care about. These people are making a real difference and I would like to thank them for inspiring us every day.”

Janet McArthur Chair of Friends of Starbank Park said: “This is great news and well deserved as many of the pollinator friendly annuals were planted by our junior volunteers and grown from seed.”

The winners were:

1 st place winning £250 – Yorkhill Greenspaces, Glasgow City

2 nd place winning £150 – Friends of Starbank Park, City of Edinburgh

3rd place winning £100 – FARE Lochend Community Allotment, Glasgow City

The annual seminar celebrated everything that the entrants, from 30 local authority areas, have achieved in their communities to combat climate change and support biodiversity. Entrants have also worked to enhance their neighbourhoods, involve the community, and improve areas through gardening and horticulture while tackling litter and other environmental quality challenges. Speakers included representatives from various entrants from across Scotland, sharing their inspiring stories and delegates also heard about the exciting opportunity to get involved with Scotland’s Climate Festival.

It’s Your Neighbourhood entrants were visited by one of 23 trained volunteer assessors who provide their support, expertise and guidance through the It’s Your Neighbourhood framework which is a part of the UK-wide RHS Britain in Bloom campaign.

Jim Jeffrey, Pollinator Strategy Manager with NatureScot, who announced the NatureScot awards at the seminar said: “Once again the Keep Scotland Beautiful Pollinator Friendly Award has attracted a host of interesting entries. The standard just gets better each year.

“Making space for nature, as we face up to the twin threat of climate change and biodiversity loss, has never been more important, and each of the community groups in this category have impressed with the range of actions they are taking.

“The winning project was one of a number of great examples showing how working together we can help pollinators, whilst making our communities and green spaces more appealing, and fantastic places to spend time in.”

Mr Jeffrey said about Starbank Park: “Another strong submission which demonstrated a clear understanding of pollinator needs. The variety of planting was a particularly pleasing element of this group’s work as was their connection to their local community.”

