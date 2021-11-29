Today Parkinson’s UK calls for funding to continue its vital research. A survey has revealed misconceptions around what the current treatments can do for the 145,000 people who have Parkinson’s in the UK.

More than half of adults in Scotland believe that there are treatments available which can slow the progression the condition – but there is no cure and current treatments only mask the symptoms.

The “Time for Can” campaign will show the reality of living with Parkinson’s and the researchers working on a cure.

Dr Beckie Port, Research Communications Manager at Parkinson’s UK, said: “Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world and at the moment, there is no way to stop, slow or reverse it. Yet this survey shows that in Scotland there is a public misconception that we already have the treatments needed to stop the condition in its tracks.

“This is really worrying and could hold back progress towards finding a cure. In fact, as Parkinson’s progresses, higher medication doses are needed to manage its symptoms. This in turn increases side effects, which can be incredibly distressing. For some, medications may successfully manage symptoms for five years or more, but for other people, progression may be much faster.

“Every hour, two more people in the UK find out they have Parkinson’s. Anyone can get it, young or old and it is a serious condition. That’s why we need to drive forward promising research. People with Parkinson’s urgently need better treatments and a cure now, but this can only happen with the support of the public in Scotland. With everyone’s help, we can discover new treatments and find new therapies to improve the lives of people with Parkinson’s.”

https://www.parkinsons.org.uk/donate

