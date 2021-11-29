More than 200,000 Baby Boxes have been delivered to expectant mums and dads since The Scottish Government’s Baby Box scheme was first introduced.

Every newborn baby who is born in Scotland is entitled to one of the boxes which provides some essential items for the first six months – including the box itself which can be used as a safe space to sleep. There is a mattress provided along with a protector and fitted sheet. Many other items of clothing and a baby blanket, a bath and room thermometer and a bath sponge are all tucked in there. It also has vouchers for reusable nappies – and details about the RSNO Astar App to help get the newborn off to sleep.

An independent survey found that 97% of those who responded rated the Baby Box and what it contained as good.

Children’s Minister Clare Haughey said: “We are proud that the 200,000th Baby Box has been delivered to a family preparing to welcome their wee one. It means that 200,000 newborns and their parents have now benefitted from a range of essential items.

“The Baby Box is part of our commitment to making sure that every child, no matter what their circumstances, has the best start in life. Deliveries of the boxes have continued throughout the pandemic, supporting parents at a time when many may be facing additional financial worries or having to cope without as much face-to-face support from family and friends.

“Last year, a record 98% of expectant parents requested a Baby Box, a big rise on the 85% when they were first launched in 2017.

“This is a further vote of confidence for the scheme following the independent evaluation that showed how much parents value the Baby Box and its contents.”

One Parent Families Scotland CEO Satwat Rehman said:

“The fact that all babies in Scotland are gifted a box full of essential items means that as a society we want every child, regardless of their circumstances, to get the best start in life. We fully support this positive public health initiative that has the potential, through its universal approach, to make a contribution to the reduction of inequalities at the start of a baby’s life.

“Parents have told us that receiving the box made them feel the Government ‘cares about families’.”

To obtain a Baby Box, a midwife will fill in a registration card between the 18-20 and 28 week appointment. The box is then delivered to the address provided.

