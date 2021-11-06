Dundee Stars, who sit in the bottom four in the Elite League table, pushed Nottingham Panthers, who are second, all the way in their clash in the Midlands.

But Christophe Boivin slotted home 59 seconds into overtime, with his second goal of the night, to finally break battling Dundee.

Earlier, Gabriel Desjardins fired the Scots ahead after 17 minutes but Panthers levelled in the 31st minute through Mathieu Tousignant.

Charlie Combs edged the Tayside team ahead for a second time after 32 minutes but Panthers claimed two goals in just over two minutes deep in the middle session to go ahead for the first time.

Boivin netted after 34 minutes and Oliver Betteridge scored their third two minutes later but Dundee hit back and Sebastian Bengtsson claimed a power play goal with less than five minutes left to level at 3-3 and set up a grandstand finish.

The teams could not be separated and the tense tussle went into overtime.

Meanwhile, Belfast Giants, who host Glasgow Clan in their league opener on Sunday (4pm) were cut down 7-1 at league pace-setters Sheffield Steelers.

Elite League: Nottingham Panthers 4, Dundee Stars 3 (after overtime); Sheffield Steelers 7, Belfast Giants 1; Manchester Storm 2, Guildford Flames 6.

PICTURE: Dundee v Fife earlier this season. Picture courtesy of Fife Flyers

