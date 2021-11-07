Hibs have joined Manchester United and Forest Green Rovers as the top three greenest clubs in the UK.

Currently 100% of Hibs’ energy is from renewable sources and the club are currently investigating biomass and ground source heat pump options at the Hibernian High Performance Centre with the potential for a solar Photovoltaic farm on the campus.

Photo courtesy of Hibernian FC

All matchday waste is recycled and vegan options are available in stadiums’ kiosks. Further plant-based options are being added.

Hibs have also removed all single use plastics across catering including straws, sauce sachets, stirrers and food containers.

They will also electrify the current club fleet to electric vehicles will save around 3% of the club’s current CO 2 output.

Hibs are also aligned to the integrated travel plan launched by Edinburgh City Council and aim to reduce the current 48% of attendees who travel by car to matches through travel partners. Electric charging points to be installed around Easter Road Stadium with free parking initiatives for EV’s on match days.

Social and environmental activations are now at the heart of all commercial conversations and Hibs will be adopting sustainable procurement policies working with club partners to develop improved products and services.

Football provides a global platform to promote sustainable and responsible consumption. This provides the club and their partners with a unique opportunity to be leading advocates of climate action.

Hibs have a proud history of innovation. They were the first club in Scotland to build the iconic pylon style floodlights, the first British club to take part in the European Cup, the first to allow shirt sponsorship on their jersey, the first to install undersoil heating and now as ‘The Greenest Club in Scotland’ they aim provide leadership and collaborate with others to encourage them to follow suit.

Other initiatives include moving toward becoming a cashless stadium, becoming the first club in the UK to launch a ‘Thank You NHS’ strip then arranging an NHS Day where staff get free tickets.

Hibs has also joined forces with cancer charity, Cahonas Scotland, pledging to encourage every male player and supporter to perform regular self-checks.

