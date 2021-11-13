Lothian Buses will make changes to its services from Sunday 14 November.

The bus company has said that they are facing recruitment challenges like other transport operators and are having difficulties in providing drivers each day.

As new members of staff are progressed through the recruitment system this should become easier to managed but they have made changes to the timetables to make their services more reliable.

In addition as there will be closures on North Bridge and there are ongoing works at York Place, changes have been made. Read about the changes here.

Services affected in both directions

Service 8 – will be diverted via Nicolson Street, Chambers Street, George IV Bridge, The Mound, Hanover Street, Dundas Street, Great King Street, Drummond Place, London Street, and Bellevue.

Services 26 and 44 will be diverted via Princes Street, Waterloo Place, Regent Road, Montrose Terrace.

Northbound services

Services 5, 7, 14, 45 and 49 will be diverted via Nicolson Street, Chambers Street, George IV Bridge, The Mound, Hanover Street, George Street, York Place, Picardy Place and London Road.

Services 3, 29, 30, 31, 33, 37, X29, X31, X33 and X37 will be diverted via Nicolson Street, Chambers Street, George IV Bridge, The Mound, Hanover Street, George Street, Frederick Street to Princes Street (or in the case of 29/X29, to Howe Street).

Services 29 and X29 will be diverted via Nicolson Street, Chambers Street, George IV Bridge, The Mound, Hanover Street, George Street, Frederick Street to Howe Street.

Southbound services

Services 3, 5, 7, 14, 29, 30, 31, 33, 37, 49, X29, X31, X33, X37, N3, N14, N30, N31 and N37 will follow normal routes southbound via North Bridge and South Bridge.

Nightbus Services

Nightbuses N3, N14, N30, N31 and N37 will follow daytime diversions with all services stopping on George IV Bridge.

