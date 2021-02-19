Lothian has confirmed this morning that they will reroute bus services to the Royal Highland Showground from Sunday.

This is intended to be a useful service for any passengers who have appointments at the vaccination centre at the Royal Highland Showground. The Skyline 200, 300 and 400 will now provide direct links to the Royal Highland Showground at Ingliston from 7.45am to 9.00pm seven days a week.

Nigel Serafini, Interim Managing Director at Lothian Buses, said: “We are delighted to be able to support NHS Lothian with the rollout of the Covid-19 Vaccination programme by making it as easy as possible for residents across Edinburgh and the Lothians to travel to their appointments, as well as offering vital transport links for those keyworkers and volunteers helping within the centre.

“Our teams have worked hard over the last 12 months to ensure our buses are clean, safe and accessible for those that require to make essential journeys.”

In response to customer requests they are also rerouting the 275 in West Lothian to the Pyramids Business Park vaccination centre.

The company has launched a dedicated Vaccination Centre journey planning webpage where locals can find information on how to travel to NHS Lothian Vaccination Centres across Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Information on services operating to Edinburgh Airport via Royal Highland Centre is outlined below:

Skylink 200 – Ocean Terminal <> Airport via Newhaven, Granton, Muirhouse, Drylaw, Blackhall and Clermiston

Skylink 300 – Surgeons’ Hall <> Airport via Tollcross, Shandon, Slateford, Sighthill and Gyle Centre

Skylink 400 – Fort Kinnaird <> Airport via Niddrie, Royal Infirmary, Gilmerton, Fairmilehead, Oxgangs, Clovenstone, Sighthill and Gyle Centre

The mass vaccination centre at Queen Margaret University is a drive through facility.

