The combined Chief Constable’s Bravery & Excellence Awards, showcasing acts of bravery, excellence and innovation in policing throughout Scotland takes place today.

The awards recognise both the excellent work carried out by police officers, staff and partners in policing, as well as the selfless acts of courage made by both officers and members of the public, which made a real difference to people at their greatest time of need.

The event will be held virtually this year so our winners and guests can enjoy safely.

The event will be live on twitter throughout the event and available to watch on Police Scotland’s official Twitter @PoliceScotland from 10am

