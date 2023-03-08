Temporary changes to the road layout at Haymarket will be necessary firstly to divert a gas main to allow for the City Centre West to East link (CCWEL) construction.
Other works to create CCWEL at this point mean that Haymarket Terrace will be closed between the junction with Rosebery Crescent and Magdala Crescent until November 2023.
SGN will upgrade the local gas network at the same time as diverting the gas main, to minimise disruption as far as possible. The SGN work will take about three months, but the CCWEL construction in this area will not be fully complete until around January next year.
CCWEL is a segregated direct cycle route between Roseburn and Leith Walk through Haymarket and the West End. It will also be a part of the George Street cycle route which is included in the George Street and First New Town project. There is no start date for the middle section as yet.
A signed diversion route will be put in place for traffic travelling eastbound via Magdala Crescent, Eglinton Crescent, Palmerston Place, Lansdowne Crescent and Grosvenor Street. Temporary bus stops will be placed along this route.
Cllr Scott Arthur, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “In consultation with Lothian Buses, we’ve worked closely with SGN to make sure these two major projects are carried out together to reduce disruption as much as we can for residents, visitors and people travelling through the area.
“CCWEL is a landmark scheme for the city, providing a safe, welcoming route for all those travelling from the east to west by foot, wheel or bike, as well as transforming public spaces along the way to help support local businesses. Using funding from Sustrans to invest in active travel projects like this supports our net zero goals, boosts the local economy, and helps improve people’s health and wellbeing.
“I’d like to thank all those who live, work or run a business along the route for their patience as we carry out these improvements.”
SGN Project Manager Matthew Ferguson said: “Carrying out our gas main diversion and renewal work at this time will both allow the CCWEL project to progress and reduce disruption for the local community and commuters in future. Our work involves replacing our existing metal gas pipes with new plastic pipe, which will ensure a continued safe and reliable gas supply to the local area for many years to come.”
During the closure, eastbound bus stops will be relocated to Magdala Crescent and Grosvenor Street and the Haymarket taxi rank will be removed with alternative locations available nearby.
Information on bus diversions can be found on Lothian Buses’ website.
