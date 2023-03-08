Robbie Tolson who set up a social enterprise called Turn the Tables to offer opportunities through the experience of DJing and beat making is on the Forbes 30 under 30 list.

After volunteering in a homeless shelter and losing a friend to suicide he began his journey to change lives creating positive futures for people of all ages affected by homelessness, poverty, crime and mental ill health.

Running the charity since 2018 it has now become an award winning social enterprise named last year as Scotland’s National Lottery Project of The Year 2021. He has helped young offenders express themselves as well as patients at Royal Edinburgh Psychiatric Hospital. Turn The Tables has worked in partnership with charities including Action For Children, Spartan’s Alternative School, NHS Lothian charity and Street Soccer Scotland to provide DJ and beat making sessions as well as unique live performance opportunities to those taking part.

Out of thousands of nominations, Robbie was named in the Social Impact category list for Europe, which Forbes Magazine describes as; “Systematically and Sustainably transforming Education, Business and Beyond”.

Recognised for his achievements and vision by Forbes editors and expert industry judges, placing him in the world’s most impactful community of young entrepreneurs and game changers. A community that includes Donald Glover, Malalam Yousafzai, Daniel Ek, Greta Thunburg, Fred Again and Rihanna.

Robbie said: “Experiencing a crowd of people dancing and singing along when you DJ is such a thrilling experience. The feeling of mixing in new songs and having euphoric reactions from hundreds, if not thousands of people is up there with any personal achievement. It’s like scoring a goal, passing an exam or winning a race. It’s this experience I am trying to harness as a powerful vehicle. To help people believe that they are worthwhile, and prove to themselves that they can achieve great things.

“DJing helped me get over losing my friend in such tragic circumstances and I have been able to achieve far more than I ever expected to with Turn The Tables and I truly believe there are thousands of people who need that experience too. The thing about DJing, unlike most instruments or art forms, to perform live and at a high level is fairly straightforward, yes you need to be dedicated to learn and a platform like ours to provide opportunities. But DJing is an untapped giant, waiting to have a big impact in the world of social impact.”

Turn the Tables session at Royal Edinburgh Psychiatric Hospital

Robbie Tolson

