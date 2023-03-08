The Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) will be back in 2023, despite the charity which ran it going into administration last year.

In an announcement released to the press this morning, Screen Scotland, Edinburgh International Festival and EIFF confirmed that the 76th festival will take place from 18 to 23 August 2023. There are no details as yet as to venues or the films which will be shown.

The Centre for the Moving Image is now run by administrators, and the Filmhouse was put on the market for sale, although a buyer has not yet been confirmed despite a closing date for offers last December.

Kristy Matheson who took over running the festival for the first time last year is moving to become the BFI Festivals Director at London Film Festival. The EIFF Programme Director for this one year festival will be Kate Taylor, and full details of all films will be announced in June.

The festival will be supported by the Edinburgh International Festival (EIF) and will show only what is described as a “compact selection of films” under the EIFF banner in August. The EIF will offer support in kind such as running a box office, HR and promotion of the film festival. Both bodies have been working with Screen Scotland over the last months to ensure the continuance of the EIFF.

Screen Scotland is the primary public funder of EIFF and confirmed that it continues to work to find a long term future for the film fest as a standalone event in future years.

Kate Taylor said: “Attending first as audience member, then as film worker, my experience of Edinburgh International Film Festival has always been of a place that sparks inspiring conversations about film, and over the past few months it has been nourishing to hear the stories of many people – filmmakers, audience and industry who hold this festival dear. I’m excited to deliver the ideas that the team and I have been working on over the past few months and be a custodian for this year’s programme, ensuring the flame of EIFF burns bright, and I can’t wait to welcome audiences to enjoy the curated selection of films we’ll be presenting in August.”

Isabel Davis, Executive Director, Screen Scotland said: “From the Opening Night screening of Aftersun, the 2022 edition of EIFF had a great energy and was welcomed by audiences and industry. We are glad to be working again with Kate, the programme team and our colleagues in the International Festival to build on that success.

“Huge thanks to the Edinburgh International Festival Board and the amazing International Festival team for their proactive and positive work in delivering the EIFF as part of their world-renowned Festival with Kate in post as Programme Director. We’d like to take this opportunity to thank Kristy for her work towards the 2023 edition and wish her every success in her new role.”

Francesca Hegyi, Chief Executive, Edinburgh International Festival, said: “The Edinburgh International Film Festival is an important cultural touchstone in our festival city, and we are pleased to be able to support its return. Over the last few months the EIFF programming team have been developing a plan for an ambitious film programme to add to the International Festival’s world-class dance, theatre, music and opera programme, ensuring that the Film Festival has a bright future. We look forward to working further with Kate and her team as we prepare for a compelling EIFF programme to be revealed in June this year.”

Culture Minister of Scottish Government Neil Gray said: “The Scottish Government is a strong supporter of the Edinburgh International Film Festival and I’m delighted that there will be a 76th edition this summer. Film Festivals play an important part in Scotland’s screen industry success story by promoting domestic productions, supporting talent development, showcasing high-quality international films and encouraging more people to go to the cinema. We have vibrant creative and screen industries in Scotland and our film festivals provide a fantastic opportunity to highlight this abundance of talent to audiences at home and abroad.”

