Ratho Primary School opened its doors 40 years ago today.

To celebrate there is a week of events and later today there is a whole school showcase with old photos displayed and a video of the whole school dancing together.

Each class will present from their classrooms and they are also doing a dance from the last 40 years.

All photos courtesy of Ewa Well Photography who is a parent at the school and wrangled the P5-7 pupils into order for one photo and the whole school into order for the other.

