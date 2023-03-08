The council leader was in Oxgangs on Wednesday to promote the Household Hardship Fund.

This is a £2.5 million fund provided by the National Lottery Community Fund and The Scottish Government.

The fund is administered by Corra Foundation and it provides small grants for charities and community groups who can then make payments to families or others on low incomes.

Oxgangs Neighbourhood Centre was awarded funding of £5,250 which will provide vouchers for food, fuel, household items, clothing and other essentials.

The centre is also part of the council’s Warm and Welcoming Spaces initiative which includes council buildings such as libraries and community centres. In the “warm space” people can take part in free activities and access information and support.

Council Leader Cammy Day said: “I am really pleased to see the fantastic impact the Oxgangs Neighbourhood Centre is having in the local community. During an unprecedented cost-of-living crisis spaces like these are essential for individuals and families to access support and services. I am sure the Household Hardship Fund will be of great use to those in the community who need it most’.

“I am incredibly proud of the selfless work undertaken by the Oxgangs Neighbourhood Centre and similar organisations across the capital, this reflects the very best of our citizens.”

Dominic Hislop Oxgangs Neighbourhood Centre Manager with Cllr Cammy Day

Dominic Heslop, Oxgangs Neighbourhood Centre Manager said: “I am delighted to welcome the Council Leader to Oxgangs Neighbourhood Centre. Our Centre plays a pivotal role in our community with the varied activities we put on. These include our subsidised cafe, new initiatives such as being part of the Warm and Welcoming Spaces initiative, our Oxgangs Neighbourhood Cupboard which provides help to people in the area at a time of a rising cost of living.

“This new support of the Household Hardship Fund which is such a generous move by the National Lottery and The Corra Foundation. We pride ourselves on living up to our motto of being ‘A Centre for All’.”

Cllrs Cammy Day and Jason Rust

