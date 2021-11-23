Public Health Scotland publishes the latest data on Covid-19 in Scotland each day. Today’s figures are set out in the table below.

It was widely anticipated that the rules on using Covid certification scheme (Covid passports) might be extended today, something which the hospitality industry opposes. The First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, addressed MSPs at Holyrood explaining the reasons for a slight change to the Covid certification scheme by the introduction of a negative test as an optional measure, but confirmed that there will be no expansion of the scheme. She mentioned the increase in numbers of cases in other parts of Europe in recent days, and that restrictions have been reintroduced in certain countries such as Austria and Ireland.

The First Minister said: “The situation does remain precarious with the numbers rising in countries all around us. Even though our position is relatively stable we must not allow ourselves to be lulled into any false sense of security.”

She went on to say that the most precious gift anyone can give this Christmas is to get themselves vaccinated, and urged everyone to get an appointment for vaccination as soon as possible.

In younger age groups the numbers have been largely static over the last few weeks although the booster programme is gathering pace. But Ms Sturgeon explained that the positive case numbers are higher than desired, and with more indoor mixing to take place with colder weather and the festive season this poses a risk.

Ms Sturgeon explained the R number is hovering above 1 and the range of proportionate protections are designed to bring the R number back below 1.

The range of protections which is emphasised as essential includes:

  • vaccination – more than 1.4 million have had a third dose or booster – there is a duty on government to deliver the vaccination but also on everyone in the country to get themselves vaccinated
  • lateral flow tests twice weekly or more often than that particularly over the festive period before going to social gatherings
  • wearing face coverings on public transport, in shops and when moving around in hospitality sectors
  • open windows to ventilate homes and offices
  • work from home whenever it is possible as this makes a real difference particularly in the difficult winter period

For three weeks the Covid passport will continue as it exists right now.

People attending venues covered by Scotland’s Covid certification scheme are to be given the option of providing a recent negative lateral flow test for the virus, as an alternative to proof of vaccination from 6 December.

It means that individuals who received a vaccine not recognised by the MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency), or have experienced difficulty accessing their vaccination record, will be able to attend venues covered by the scheme.

The change comes as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that there will not be an extension of the scheme to additional settings, such as cinemas and pubs. Instead, she told MSPs that whenever people intend to socialise or mix with people from other households – whether that is in a pub, restaurant, house or shopping centre – they should do a Lateral Flow test first.

The certification scheme will continue to apply to major events and late-night venues. Regulations and guidance for businesses affected by the change will be published in the coming days. 

The First Minister confirmed that Scotland remains the most highly vaccinated part of the UK with 88% of all those over 18 are now double vaccinated.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said this amounted to a U-turn by the government. He said: “From the start of the pandemic, the WHO has been clear that testing is the most effective way to control transmission of the virus.

“Scottish Labour has called repeatedly for the use of lateral flow tests as part of the scheme to reduce transmission.

“But instead of listening to medical and public health experts and businesses – the First Minister ignored everyone and ploughed on with a passport scheme which doesn’t drive up vaccination rates.

“Winter is fast approaching, and the First Minister says we are in a precarious situation. We have spent months pursuing the wrong priority.

“I welcome the government’s U-turn today but it is clear that the First Minister has wasted months ignoring experts and the evidence.

“We must now urgently get a grip on transmission and that means looking to tackle the spread of the virus where it is moving fastest – in schools.

“We know how to mitigate against this – improve and increase ventilation.

“Ventilation schemes were unambitious and in many of Scotland’s schools the best advice this winter is to just leave windows open.

“The First Minister often rightly calls on the public to listen to and follow expert advice – it would be refreshing for her to do the same.”

If you wish to see the figures up to 31 August and 30 September for each day (with some highs and lows from the past few months) then please read below

Scotland has now moved beyond Level 0 but the legal requirement for wearing masks in indoor settings is to be retained largely as it has been.

Any figures marked with * are affected by IT or other reporting issues.

DATEDAILY CASESLOTHIANNEW TESTSTEST POSITIVITY RATEDEATHS REPORTED TODAYDEATH STATISTICS ACCORDING TO DAILY MEASUREMENTICUHOSPITALPOSITIVE CASES DURING PANDEMICFIRST DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY SECOND DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY TOTAL BOOSTER VACCINE DOSESTOTAL NUMBER OF PEOPLE – FIRST DOSESTOTAL NUMBER OF PEOPLE – TWO DOSES
23 November 20212,52741823,30611.6%179,49560743709,3998851,1861,469,4234,340,1623,940,314
22 November 20212481*38523,083*11.4%09,47859750706,8749551,1791,437,8234,339.2773,939,128
20 November 20212,75645831,5759.3%119,47861767701,7191,2081,4991,375,7794,337,0893,939,594
17 November 20213,36040,4128.8%139,41957774691,9391,261 1,3921,270,0104,332,8353,931,709
14 November 20213,07743631,38410.3%19,38956765683,5307035651,183,7694,327,3403,924,870
10 November 20213,85249644,4349.1%199,33261778670,7298671,4781,050,5994,325,3073,920,006
9 November 20212,23335519,45912.0%209,31357753666,8808911,3181,017,3594,324,4403,918,528
8 November 2021
7 November 20212,90827,54011.1%29,29357793662,64480771997,9454,321,3823,914,425
6 November 2021
5 November 2021
4 November 2021
3 NOVEMBER 20213,495*47749,462*7.5%*209,20963935651,1691,4001,570755,4764,321,7703,911,823
2 NOVEMBER 2021
1 NOVEMBER 2021
DATEDAILY CASESLOTHIAN NEW TESTSTEST POSITIVITY RATE DEATHS REPORTED TODAYDEATH STATISTICS ACCORDING TO DAILY MEASUREMENT ICUHOSPITALPOSITIVE CASES DURING PANDEMICFIRST DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY SECOND DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAYTotal number of people who have had booster dosesNUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE HAD FIRST DOSENUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE HAD BOTH DOSES
31 October 20212,51339227,8099.6%09,16364910643,6321,7991,879 685,2074,317,6013,907,056
30 October 2021
29 October 2021
28 October 2021
27 October 2021 2,56639630,805*8.9%*279,09957925632,3971,4072,020586,3734,311,3393,899,153
26 October 20212,26245020,89711.5%209,07259917629,8491,5611,894539,8324,309,9323,897,133
25 October 20212,24033923,05510.3%09,05257902627,5962,7893,015511,8074,308,3713,895,239
24 October 20212,52835526,8079.9%219,05258899625,3633,2001,747489,3634,305,5823,892,224
23 October 20212,40338430,0518.7%09,03161896622,8362,7332,069457,9154,302,3823,890,477
22 October 2021 2,90243835,1888.8%199,03160894620,4332,6212,232429,8014,299,6493,888,408
21 October 2021 2,35538933,7417.4%329,01258917617,5362,9122,290400,5114,297,0283,886,176
20 October 20212,76838441,5567.1%268,98051890615,1822,4662,142371,4124,294,1163,883,886
19 October 20212,45936621,03212.4%248,95446869612,4162,5311,802344,0454,291,6503,881,744
18 October 20212,19429720,11311.5%08,93044857609,9593,0752,093319,1584,289,1193,879,942
17 October 20212,66627,94410.0%28,93045829607,7673,9121,883301,8784,286,0443,877,849
16 October 2021 2,58128,9849.5%218,92847841605,1043,1952,176282,3854,282,1323,875,966
15 October 2021 27628.2%328,907458514,278,9373,873,790
14 October 20212,6397.0%298,878599,837
13 October 2021 2,58141135,7287.7%308,84951918597,1994,3722,2844,270,1263,868,656
12 October 20211,90834519,39410.5%278,81951935594,6234,6311,7024,265,7553,866,372
11 October 20212,29737821,22911.4%08,79256933 592,7217,3592,7714,261,1243,864,670
10 October 20212,36340629,419 8.7%18,79254935 590,424
9 October 2021 2,41731,9358.1% 1861943588,062
8 October 2021 2,62735,8917.9%168,773585,647
7 October 20212,69139842,1916.8%398,76069980583,0194,9362,2054,235,0753,854,847
6 October 20213,05542246,8926.9%348,72168988580,3325,4922,4514,229,1783,852,067
5 October 2021 2,05628721,35810.3%218,68765998577,2825,779 2,5384,223,7193,849,656
4 October 20211,76024419,9599.4%08,666671,001575,2319,3941,9384,217,9403,847,118
3 October 20212,04026528,6737.7%18,66671965573,4718,8222,1804,208,5463,845,180
2 October 2021 2,51541037,1287.3%178,66566965 5,5122,7494,199,7243,843,000
1 October 20212,69338540,5407.2%8,64834983568,9164,5112,5624,194,2123,840,251

DATEDAILY CASESLOTHIANNEW TESTSTEST POSITIVITY RATEDEATHS REPORTED TODAY DEATH STATISTICS ACCORDING TO DAILY MEASUREMENT ICUHOSPITAL POSITIVE CASES DURING PANDEMICFIRST DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY SECOND DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE HAD FIRST DOSENUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE HAD BOTH DOSES
30 September 2021
29 September 2021 2,99742042,3617.6%288,579711,020563,3261,8272,4934,186,7433,835,013
28 September 2021 2,37036023,90110.6%168,551731,027560,334n/an/a4,184,5743,832,498
27 September 2021 2,06934023,5539.5%1 8,535761,023557,9704,7852,7714,181,6173,829,881
26 September 2021 2,55638030,6528.9%28,534781,004555,9014,2593,0364,153,7543,827,054
25 September 2021 3,26118
24 September 20213,66756646,2178.5%508,514791,011550,0902,2221,7544,168,2783,820,182
23 September 20214,0248%378,464861,057546,4264,166,0563,818,428
22 September 2021 3,59845449,5977.8%318,427821,076542,4112,4002,3604,163,2353,815,907
21 September 2021 2,870*38926,59311.7%188,396941,107538,8193,2222,7724,160,8353,813,547
20 September 2021 2,917*39328,09810.8%08,378971,088535,9552,565 3,7954,157,6133,810,775
19 September 2021 3,833*9.1%28,3781001,0744,155,0483,806,980
18 September 2021 6,116 93073,3589.0%278,376991,052529,2071,5783,2454,151,7353,802,183
17 September 20215,52982960,0779.9%308,349871,037523,0951,4233,0414,150,1573,798,938
16 September 2021 n/an/an/an/a268,319 941,054n/an/an/an/an/a
15 September 2021 4,91776857,3839.2%308,293901,079517,2161,9433,0464,148,4763,791,597
14 September 20213,37554131,83711.4%218,263891,064512,3122,1213,3374,144,9043,788,551
13 September 20214,241*70740,749*11.3%*08,242901,048508,8822,1677,7534,142,7833,785,214
12 September 20215,9121,12955,64611.5%08,242881,019504,6502,9068,1414,140,6163,777,461
11 September 2021 4,29850642,52910.9%108,24283985498,7452,3816,9534,137,7103,769,320
10 September 2021 6,8151,00265,18311.1%228,23282977494,4571,7235,0304,135,3293,762,367
9 September 2021 6,8361,13367,70110.8%128,21087928487,6542,7657,5704,133,6063,757,337
8 September 2021 5,81083757,12810.8%178,19882883480,8242,3496,7314,130,8413,749,767
7 September 2021 5,69246,14613.2%168,181778052,7356,0644,128,9983,742,826
6 September 2021 7,0651,17052,19314.5%08,16571771469,3414,3019,9934,126,2633,736,762
5 September 2021 6,36848,03314.2%3,726,769
4 September 2021 6,15251,03112.9%11586704,117,1473,717,587
3 September 2021
2 September 202117
1 September 20216,17098757,27911.5%98,12759629436,6882,39610,3054,108,8043,691,066
DateDaily casesLothianNew testsTest positivity rateDeaths reported todayDeath statistics according to daily measurementICUHospitalPositive cases during pandemicFirst doses of vaccine in last daySecond doses of vaccine in last dayNumber of people who have had first doseNumber of people who have had second dose
31 August 2021 6,02994743,51214.9%78,11854585430,5252,72112,7204,106,4083,680,761
30 August 2021 3,89362829,28114.1%08,11151551424,5082,37612,7544,103,6873,668,041
29 August 2021 7,1131,11055,54313.5%08,11152507420,6223,23314,4224,101,3113,655,287
28 August 2021 5,85886643,45014.2%88,11149494413,5152,61511,3834,098,0783,640,865
27 August 20216,8351,21750,49314.2%48,10347479407,600 results delayed results delayed4,095,4633,629,482
26 August 20214,92565345,01711.5%148,09947426400,8423,40114,2584,092,2953,617,687
25 August 2021 5,02189547,99111.0%58,08544391395,9183,34216,2844,088,8943,603,429
24 August 20214,32372131,08114.5%108,08043364390,9082,85415,1034,085,5523,587,145
23 August 20213,18927,29612.4%08,07041356386,5913,20215,0954,082,6983,572,042
22 August 20213,19031,45710.8%08,07034338383,4033,94115,2394,079,4963,556,947
21 August 2021
20 August 20213,61336,29510.6%98,06734312376,7532,73114,0814,071,5373,526,754
19 August 2021
18 August 20212,53835,9997.5%108,05139324369,7794,28316,0694,065,9703,498,257
17 August 20211,81518,31610.6%98,04140338367,2413,20514,3714,061,6873,482,188
16 August 20211,56726617,3549.6%08,03239337365,4273,64017,9164,058,4823,467,817
15 August 20211,49826122,2267.4%08,03240331363,8604,83118,8394,054,8423,449,901
14 August 2021
13 August 20211,54224625,5816.6%88,02941353360,9835,72418,1514,044,9503,412,051
12 August 2021
11 August 2021 1,49825532,7355.0%108,01342356357,9174,94117,7214,034,4203,375,524
10 August 20211,03219014,3177.8%118,00340352356,4192,65215,7474,029,4793,357,803
9 August 202185117514,0496.7%07,99242356 355,3881,97518,5904,026,8273,342,056
8 August 20211,24040360
7 August 20211,38624,0256.3%9413594.022,9143,305,325
6 August 2021 1,250
185		5.5%77,983543672,20917,2664,020,7123,286,153
5 August 20211,38129030,7884.9%117,97655381350,6672,18519,3534,018,5033,268,887
4 August 2021127120629,2574.7%137,96558383349,2862,11418,2914,016,3263,249,622
3 August 20211,01619613,7048.1%97,95261406348,0184,014,2123,231,331
2 August 202179916613,8076.5%17,94360407347,0054,012,4963,214,801
1 August 20211,03416421,0465.4%37,94262 422346,2064,011,0603,197,899

