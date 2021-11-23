Public Health Scotland publishes the latest data on Covid-19 in Scotland each day. Today’s figures are set out in the table below.
It was widely anticipated that the rules on using Covid certification scheme (Covid passports) might be extended today, something which the hospitality industry opposes. The First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, addressed MSPs at Holyrood explaining the reasons for a slight change to the Covid certification scheme by the introduction of a negative test as an optional measure, but confirmed that there will be no expansion of the scheme. She mentioned the increase in numbers of cases in other parts of Europe in recent days, and that restrictions have been reintroduced in certain countries such as Austria and Ireland.
The First Minister said: “The situation does remain precarious with the numbers rising in countries all around us. Even though our position is relatively stable we must not allow ourselves to be lulled into any false sense of security.”
She went on to say that the most precious gift anyone can give this Christmas is to get themselves vaccinated, and urged everyone to get an appointment for vaccination as soon as possible.
In younger age groups the numbers have been largely static over the last few weeks although the booster programme is gathering pace. But Ms Sturgeon explained that the positive case numbers are higher than desired, and with more indoor mixing to take place with colder weather and the festive season this poses a risk.
Ms Sturgeon explained the R number is hovering above 1 and the range of proportionate protections are designed to bring the R number back below 1.
The range of protections which is emphasised as essential includes:
- vaccination – more than 1.4 million have had a third dose or booster – there is a duty on government to deliver the vaccination but also on everyone in the country to get themselves vaccinated
- lateral flow tests twice weekly or more often than that particularly over the festive period before going to social gatherings
- wearing face coverings on public transport, in shops and when moving around in hospitality sectors
- open windows to ventilate homes and offices
- work from home whenever it is possible as this makes a real difference particularly in the difficult winter period
For three weeks the Covid passport will continue as it exists right now.
People attending venues covered by Scotland’s Covid certification scheme are to be given the option of providing a recent negative lateral flow test for the virus, as an alternative to proof of vaccination from 6 December.
It means that individuals who received a vaccine not recognised by the MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency), or have experienced difficulty accessing their vaccination record, will be able to attend venues covered by the scheme.
The change comes as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that there will not be an extension of the scheme to additional settings, such as cinemas and pubs. Instead, she told MSPs that whenever people intend to socialise or mix with people from other households – whether that is in a pub, restaurant, house or shopping centre – they should do a Lateral Flow test first.
The certification scheme will continue to apply to major events and late-night venues. Regulations and guidance for businesses affected by the change will be published in the coming days.
The First Minister confirmed that Scotland remains the most highly vaccinated part of the UK with 88% of all those over 18 are now double vaccinated.
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said this amounted to a U-turn by the government. He said: “From the start of the pandemic, the WHO has been clear that testing is the most effective way to control transmission of the virus.
“Scottish Labour has called repeatedly for the use of lateral flow tests as part of the scheme to reduce transmission.
“But instead of listening to medical and public health experts and businesses – the First Minister ignored everyone and ploughed on with a passport scheme which doesn’t drive up vaccination rates.
“Winter is fast approaching, and the First Minister says we are in a precarious situation. We have spent months pursuing the wrong priority.
“I welcome the government’s U-turn today but it is clear that the First Minister has wasted months ignoring experts and the evidence.
“We must now urgently get a grip on transmission and that means looking to tackle the spread of the virus where it is moving fastest – in schools.
“We know how to mitigate against this – improve and increase ventilation.
“Ventilation schemes were unambitious and in many of Scotland’s schools the best advice this winter is to just leave windows open.
“The First Minister often rightly calls on the public to listen to and follow expert advice – it would be refreshing for her to do the same.”
If you wish to see the figures up to 31 August and 30 September for each day (with some highs and lows from the past few months) then please read below and also read this article here.
Scotland has now moved beyond Level 0 but the legal requirement for wearing masks in indoor settings is to be retained largely as it has been.
Any figures marked with * are affected by IT or other reporting issues.
|DATE
|DAILY CASES
|LOTHIAN
|NEW TESTS
|TEST POSITIVITY RATE
|DEATHS REPORTED TODAY
|DEATH STATISTICS ACCORDING TO DAILY MEASUREMENT
|ICU
|HOSPITAL
|POSITIVE CASES DURING PANDEMIC
|FIRST DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY
|SECOND DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY
|TOTAL BOOSTER VACCINE DOSES
|TOTAL NUMBER OF PEOPLE – FIRST DOSES
|TOTAL NUMBER OF PEOPLE – TWO DOSES
|23 November 2021
|2,527
|418
|23,306
|11.6%
|17
|9,495
|60
|743
|709,399
|885
|1,186
|1,469,423
|4,340,162
|3,940,314
|22 November 2021
|2481*
|385
|23,083*
|11.4%
|0
|9,478
|59
|750
|706,874
|955
|1,179
|1,437,823
|4,339.277
|3,939,128
|20 November 2021
|2,756
|458
|31,575
|9.3%
|11
|9,478
|61
|767
|701,719
|1,208
|1,499
|1,375,779
|4,337,089
|3,939,594
|17 November 2021
|3,360
|40,412
|8.8%
|13
|9,419
|57
|774
|691,939
|1,261
|1,392
|1,270,010
|4,332,835
|3,931,709
|14 November 2021
|3,077
|436
|31,384
|10.3%
|1
|9,389
|56
|765
|683,530
|703
|565
|1,183,769
|4,327,340
|3,924,870
|10 November 2021
|3,852
|496
|44,434
|9.1%
|19
|9,332
|61
|778
|670,729
|867
|1,478
|1,050,599
|4,325,307
|3,920,006
|9 November 2021
|2,233
|355
|19,459
|12.0%
|20
|9,313
|57
|753
|666,880
|891
|1,318
|1,017,359
|4,324,440
|3,918,528
|8 November 2021
|7 November 2021
|2,908
|27,540
|11.1%
|2
|9,293
|57
|793
|662,644
|807
|719
|97,945
|4,321,382
|3,914,425
|6 November 2021
|5 November 2021
|4 November 2021
|3 NOVEMBER 2021
|3,495*
|477
|49,462*
|7.5%*
|20
|9,209
|63
|935
|651,169
|1,400
|1,570
|755,476
|4,321,770
|3,911,823
|2 NOVEMBER 2021
|1 NOVEMBER 2021
|DATE
|DAILY CASES
|LOTHIAN
|NEW TESTS
|TEST POSITIVITY RATE
|DEATHS REPORTED TODAY
|DEATH STATISTICS ACCORDING TO DAILY MEASUREMENT
|ICU
|HOSPITAL
|POSITIVE CASES DURING PANDEMIC
|FIRST DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY
|SECOND DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY
|Total number of people who have had booster doses
|NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE HAD FIRST DOSE
|NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE HAD BOTH DOSES
|31 October 2021
|2,513
|392
|27,809
|9.6%
|0
|9,163
|64
|910
|643,632
|1,799
|1,879
|685,207
|4,317,601
|3,907,056
|30 October 2021
|29 October 2021
|28 October 2021
|27 October 2021
|2,566
|396
|30,805*
|8.9%*
|27
|9,099
|57
|925
|632,397
|1,407
|2,020
|586,373
|4,311,339
|3,899,153
|26 October 2021
|2,262
|450
|20,897
|11.5%
|20
|9,072
|59
|917
|629,849
|1,561
|1,894
|539,832
|4,309,932
|3,897,133
|25 October 2021
|2,240
|339
|23,055
|10.3%
|0
|9,052
|57
|902
|627,596
|2,789
|3,015
|511,807
|4,308,371
|3,895,239
|24 October 2021
|2,528
|355
|26,807
|9.9%
|21
|9,052
|58
|899
|625,363
|3,200
|1,747
|489,363
|4,305,582
|3,892,224
|23 October 2021
|2,403
|384
|30,051
|8.7%
|0
|9,031
|61
|896
|622,836
|2,733
|2,069
|457,915
|4,302,382
|3,890,477
|22 October 2021
|2,902
|438
|35,188
|8.8%
|19
|9,031
|60
|894
|620,433
|2,621
|2,232
|429,801
|4,299,649
|3,888,408
|21 October 2021
|2,355
|389
|33,741
|7.4%
|32
|9,012
|58
|917
|617,536
|2,912
|2,290
|400,511
|4,297,028
|3,886,176
|20 October 2021
|2,768
|384
|41,556
|7.1%
|26
|8,980
|51
|890
|615,182
|2,466
|2,142
|371,412
|4,294,116
|3,883,886
|19 October 2021
|2,459
|366
|21,032
|12.4%
|24
|8,954
|46
|869
|612,416
|2,531
|1,802
|344,045
|4,291,650
|3,881,744
|18 October 2021
|2,194
|297
|20,113
|11.5%
|0
|8,930
|44
|857
|609,959
|3,075
|2,093
|319,158
|4,289,119
|3,879,942
|17 October 2021
|2,666
|27,944
|10.0%
|2
|8,930
|45
|829
|607,767
|3,912
|1,883
|301,878
|4,286,044
|3,877,849
|16 October 2021
|2,581
|28,984
|9.5%
|21
|8,928
|47
|841
|605,104
|3,195
|2,176
|282,385
|4,282,132
|3,875,966
|15 October 2021
|2762
|8.2%
|32
|8,907
|45
|851
|4,278,937
|3,873,790
|14 October 2021
|2,639
|7.0%
|29
|8,878
|599,837
|13 October 2021
|2,581
|411
|35,728
|7.7%
|30
|8,849
|51
|918
|597,199
|4,372
|2,284
|4,270,126
|3,868,656
|12 October 2021
|1,908
|345
|19,394
|10.5%
|27
|8,819
|51
|935
|594,623
|4,631
|1,702
|4,265,755
|3,866,372
|11 October 2021
|2,297
|378
|21,229
|11.4%
|0
|8,792
|56
|933
|592,721
|7,359
|2,771
|4,261,124
|3,864,670
|10 October 2021
|2,363
|406
|29,419
|8.7%
|1
|8,792
|54
|935
|590,424
|9 October 2021
|2,417
|31,935
|8.1%
|18
|61
|943
|588,062
|8 October 2021
|2,627
|35,891
|7.9%
|16
|8,773
|585,647
|7 October 2021
|2,691
|398
|42,191
|6.8%
|39
|8,760
|69
|980
|583,019
|4,936
|2,205
|4,235,075
|3,854,847
|6 October 2021
|3,055
|422
|46,892
|6.9%
|34
|8,721
|68
|988
|580,332
|5,492
|2,451
|4,229,178
|3,852,067
|5 October 2021
|2,056
|287
|21,358
|10.3%
|21
|8,687
|65
|998
|577,282
|5,779
|2,538
|4,223,719
|3,849,656
|4 October 2021
|1,760
|244
|19,959
|9.4%
|0
|8,666
|67
|1,001
|575,231
|9,394
|1,938
|4,217,940
|3,847,118
|3 October 2021
|2,040
|265
|28,673
|7.7%
|1
|8,666
|71
|965
|573,471
|8,822
|2,180
|4,208,546
|3,845,180
|2 October 2021
|2,515
|410
|37,128
|7.3%
|17
|8,665
|66
|965
|5,512
|2,749
|4,199,724
|3,843,000
|1 October 2021
|2,693
|385
|40,540
|7.2%
|8,648
|34
|983
|568,916
|4,511
|2,562
|4,194,212
|3,840,251
|DATE
|DAILY CASES
|LOTHIAN
|NEW TESTS
|TEST POSITIVITY RATE
|DEATHS REPORTED TODAY
|DEATH STATISTICS ACCORDING TO DAILY MEASUREMENT
|ICU
|HOSPITAL
|POSITIVE CASES DURING PANDEMIC
|FIRST DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY
|SECOND DOSES OF VACCINE IN LAST DAY
|NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE HAD FIRST DOSE
|NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE HAD BOTH DOSES
|30 September 2021
|29 September 2021
|2,997
|420
|42,361
|7.6%
|28
|8,579
|71
|1,020
|563,326
|1,827
|2,493
|4,186,743
|3,835,013
|28 September 2021
|2,370
|360
|23,901
|10.6%
|16
|8,551
|73
|1,027
|560,334
|n/a
|n/a
|4,184,574
|3,832,498
|27 September 2021
|2,069
|340
|23,553
|9.5%
|1
|8,535
|76
|1,023
|557,970
|4,785
|2,771
|4,181,617
|3,829,881
|26 September 2021
|2,556
|380
|30,652
|8.9%
|2
|8,534
|78
|1,004
|555,901
|4,259
|3,036
|4,153,754
|3,827,054
|25 September 2021
|3,261
|18
|24 September 2021
|3,667
|566
|46,217
|8.5%
|50
|8,514
|79
|1,011
|550,090
|2,222
|1,754
|4,168,278
|3,820,182
|23 September 2021
|4,024
|8%
|37
|8,464
|86
|1,057
|546,426
|4,166,056
|3,818,428
|22 September 2021
|3,598
|454
|49,597
|7.8%
|31
|8,427
|82
|1,076
|542,411
|2,400
|2,360
|4,163,235
|3,815,907
|21 September 2021
|2,870*
|389
|26,593
|11.7%
|18
|8,396
|94
|1,107
|538,819
|3,222
|2,772
|4,160,835
|3,813,547
|20 September 2021
|2,917*
|393
|28,098
|10.8%
|0
|8,378
|97
|1,088
|535,955
|2,565
|3,795
|4,157,613
|3,810,775
|19 September 2021
|3,833*
|9.1%
|2
|8,378
|100
|1,074
|4,155,048
|3,806,980
|18 September 2021
|6,116
|930
|73,358
|9.0%
|27
|8,376
|99
|1,052
|529,207
|1,578
|3,245
|4,151,735
|3,802,183
|17 September 2021
|5,529
|829
|60,077
|9.9%
|30
|8,349
|87
|1,037
|523,095
|1,423
|3,041
|4,150,157
|3,798,938
|16 September 2021
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|26
|8,319
|94
|1,054
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|15 September 2021
|4,917
|768
|57,383
|9.2%
|30
|8,293
|90
|1,079
|517,216
|1,943
|3,046
|4,148,476
|3,791,597
|14 September 2021
|3,375
|541
|31,837
|11.4%
|21
|8,263
|89
|1,064
|512,312
|2,121
|3,337
|4,144,904
|3,788,551
|13 September 2021
|4,241*
|707
|40,749*
|11.3%*
|0
|8,242
|90
|1,048
|508,882
|2,167
|7,753
|4,142,783
|3,785,214
|12 September 2021
|5,912
|1,129
|55,646
|11.5%
|0
|8,242
|88
|1,019
|504,650
|2,906
|8,141
|4,140,616
|3,777,461
|11 September 2021
|4,298
|506
|42,529
|10.9%
|10
|8,242
|83
|985
|498,745
|2,381
|6,953
|4,137,710
|3,769,320
|10 September 2021
|6,815
|1,002
|65,183
|11.1%
|22
|8,232
|82
|977
|494,457
|1,723
|5,030
|4,135,329
|3,762,367
|9 September 2021
|6,836
|1,133
|67,701
|10.8%
|12
|8,210
|87
|928
|487,654
|2,765
|7,570
|4,133,606
|3,757,337
|8 September 2021
|5,810
|837
|57,128
|10.8%
|17
|8,198
|82
|883
|480,824
|2,349
|6,731
|4,130,841
|3,749,767
|7 September 2021
|5,692
|46,146
|13.2%
|16
|8,181
|77
|805
|2,735
|6,064
|4,128,998
|3,742,826
|6 September 2021
|7,065
|1,170
|52,193
|14.5%
|0
|8,165
|71
|771
|469,341
|4,301
|9,993
|4,126,263
|3,736,762
|5 September 2021
|6,368
|48,033
|14.2%
|3,726,769
|4 September 2021
|6,152
|51,031
|12.9%
|11
|58
|670
|4,117,147
|3,717,587
|3 September 2021
|2 September 2021
|17
|1 September 2021
|6,170
|987
|57,279
|11.5%
|9
|8,127
|59
|629
|436,688
|2,396
|10,305
|4,108,804
|3,691,066
|Date
|Daily cases
|Lothian
|New tests
|Test positivity rate
|Deaths reported today
|Death statistics according to daily measurement
|ICU
|Hospital
|Positive cases during pandemic
|First doses of vaccine in last day
|Second doses of vaccine in last day
|Number of people who have had first dose
|Number of people who have had second dose
|31 August 2021
|6,029
|947
|43,512
|14.9%
|7
|8,118
|54
|585
|430,525
|2,721
|12,720
|4,106,408
|3,680,761
|30 August 2021
|3,893
|628
|29,281
|14.1%
|0
|8,111
|51
|551
|424,508
|2,376
|12,754
|4,103,687
|3,668,041
|29 August 2021
|7,113
|1,110
|55,543
|13.5%
|0
|8,111
|52
|507
|420,622
|3,233
|14,422
|4,101,311
|3,655,287
|28 August 2021
|5,858
|866
|43,450
|14.2%
|8
|8,111
|49
|494
|413,515
|2,615
|11,383
|4,098,078
|3,640,865
|27 August 2021
|6,835
|1,217
|50,493
|14.2%
|4
|8,103
|47
|479
|407,600
|results delayed
|results delayed
|4,095,463
|3,629,482
|26 August 2021
|4,925
|653
|45,017
|11.5%
|14
|8,099
|47
|426
|400,842
|3,401
|14,258
|4,092,295
|3,617,687
|25 August 2021
|5,021
|895
|47,991
|11.0%
|5
|8,085
|44
|391
|395,918
|3,342
|16,284
|4,088,894
|3,603,429
|24 August 2021
|4,323
|721
|31,081
|14.5%
|10
|8,080
|43
|364
|390,908
|2,854
|15,103
|4,085,552
|3,587,145
|23 August 2021
|3,189
|27,296
|12.4%
|0
|8,070
|41
|356
|386,591
|3,202
|15,095
|4,082,698
|3,572,042
|22 August 2021
|3,190
|31,457
|10.8%
|0
|8,070
|34
|338
|383,403
|3,941
|15,239
|4,079,496
|3,556,947
|21 August 2021
|20 August 2021
|3,613
|36,295
|10.6%
|9
|8,067
|34
|312
|376,753
|2,731
|14,081
|4,071,537
|3,526,754
|19 August 2021
|18 August 2021
|2,538
|35,999
|7.5%
|10
|8,051
|39
|324
|369,779
|4,283
|16,069
|4,065,970
|3,498,257
|17 August 2021
|1,815
|18,316
|10.6%
|9
|8,041
|40
|338
|367,241
|3,205
|14,371
|4,061,687
|3,482,188
|16 August 2021
|1,567
|266
|17,354
|9.6%
|0
|8,032
|39
|337
|365,427
|3,640
|17,916
|4,058,482
|3,467,817
|15 August 2021
|1,498
|261
|22,226
|7.4%
|0
|8,032
|40
|331
|363,860
|4,831
|18,839
|4,054,842
|3,449,901
|14 August 2021
|13 August 2021
|1,542
|246
|25,581
|6.6%
|8
|8,029
|41
|353
|360,983
|5,724
|18,151
|4,044,950
|3,412,051
|12 August 2021
|11 August 2021
|1,498
|255
|32,735
|5.0%
|10
|8,013
|42
|356
|357,917
|4,941
|17,721
|4,034,420
|3,375,524
|10 August 2021
|1,032
|190
|14,317
|7.8%
|11
|8,003
|40
|352
|356,419
|2,652
|15,747
|4,029,479
|3,357,803
|9 August 2021
|851
|175
|14,049
|6.7%
|0
|7,992
|42
|356
|355,388
|1,975
|18,590
|4,026,827
|3,342,056
|8 August 2021
|1,240
|40
|360
|7 August 2021
|1,386
|24,025
|6.3%
|9
|41
|359
|4.022,914
|3,305,325
|6 August 2021
|1,250
185
|5.5%
|7
|7,983
|54
|367
|2,209
|17,266
|4,020,712
|3,286,153
|5 August 2021
|1,381
|290
|30,788
|4.9%
|11
|7,976
|55
|381
|350,667
|2,185
|19,353
|4,018,503
|3,268,887
|4 August 2021
|1271
|206
|29,257
|4.7%
|13
|7,965
|58
|383
|349,286
|2,114
|18,291
|4,016,326
|3,249,622
|3 August 2021
|1,016
|196
|13,704
|8.1%
|9
|7,952
|61
|406
|348,018
|4,014,212
|3,231,331
|2 August 2021
|799
|166
|13,807
|6.5%
|1
|7,943
|60
|407
|347,005
|4,012,496
|3,214,801
|1 August 2021
|1,034
|164
|21,046
|5.4%
|3
|7,942
|62
|422
|346,206
|4,011,060
|3,197,899