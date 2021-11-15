The latest advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is to offer booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine s to those aged 40 – 49 and second doses for those aged 16 and 17 year olds.

The statement from JCVI is here.

Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Gregor Smith said: “The JCVI has advised that people aged 40-49 will now be eligible for a Covid-19 booster. These will be offered once the earlier agreed priority groups have had their booster injections to ensure the most vulnerable groups are offered protection first. The 40 – 49 year old group will soon be able to book their own appointments through the NHS online portal – which is now live for 50 – 59 year olds.

“Young people aged 16 and 17 years old are now eligible for a second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine following the most recent JCVI advice. The vaccine will be offered from twelve weeks after their first vaccination. In cases where an individual in this group has had a positive PCR test for Covid-19, the JCVI recommends the second dose should be given at least 12 weeks following infection.

“Our current focus is on protecting those who are most vulnerable through our winter programme, with both flu vaccination and Covid boosters. We are considering how best to implement this new advice regarding 16 and 17 year olds and will confirm the timetable for this shortly.

“First doses for this age group started in August and 76% have now been delivered. We are delighted with the uptake in this age group so far and continue to urge everyone who is offered a vaccination to take up the offer and help protect themselves, their families and friends and their local communities.”

