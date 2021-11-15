A husband and wife team who work for Loganair star in the airline’s first Christmas advert, telling the story of bringing two lost bears together for Christmas.

Captain Lionel McClean and wife Linda, a senior ground and in-flight trainer, met at work 14 years ago. In the festive advert they fly lost bear Logie home and back into Lottie’s arms, after Linda finds him in her suitcase one cold winter’s evening.

Logie and Lottie were introduced as a special keepsake for children flying with the airline back in 2018, after Loganair reunited an eight-year-old girl from Orkney with her lost cuddly toy ‘Teddy’, flying him over 200 miles back to Kirkwall for a tearful homecoming.

To celebrate the story of Logie and Lottie’s reunion, Loganair is giving a family the chance to reconnect with their loved ones this Christmas. To enter the competition, families across the UK should head to Loganair’s Twitter, Facebook or Instagram (@FlyLoganair), to tell the airline their own hopes for reuniting this Christmas.

Kay Ryan, commercial director at Loganair, said: “We are incredibly excited to be launching our very own Christmas advert and want to give a family the chance to have their own story as they reunite during the festive season.

“We are wholly committed to keeping people connected and we wanted to encapsulate that special journey of bringing loved ones back together following a Christmas where they were apart. It was important to us that our own people were involved in the campaign as we mark a festive period together once again and who better than Lionel and Linda who were themselves brought together via the airline.”

Linda McClean said: “Lionel and I were delighted to be asked to be part of the Christmas advert and it was a lot of fun filming together. Loganair is at the heart of so many stories of people coming together and through the airline, Lionel and I not only have our own tale to tell, we have been honoured to be part of that journey for so many others.”

Like this: Like Loading...