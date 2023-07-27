Loganair will increase the timings of its Edinburgh to Sumburgh and Edinburgh to Exeter services next summer in an overhaul of its schedules.
There will also be a newly reinstated link between Fair Isle and Kirkwall, back for the first time since 2019 which will fly from 20 May until 2 September.
Fair Isle is one of the UK’s smallest airports and is run by the National Trust for Scotland. Located between Orkney and Shetland, Fair Isle is home to a permanent population of around 60 people and is one of Britain’s most remote inhabited islands. The island is famed for its bird watching but its only tourist accommodation, Fair Isle Bird Observatory, suffered a devastating fire in March 2019, forcing its closure. The internationally-renowned research centre is now set to reopen from 2024, prompting Loganair to reinstate its service next summer.
Some 900,000 seats are on sale from today using larger ATR-72 aircraft on busier routes.
Luke Lovegrove, chief commercial officer at Loganair, said: “We’re improving our schedule and increasing frequency across several key markets, in order to better serve our customers next summer. The opportunity to reinstate our Fair Isle service is particularly pleasing and demonstrates our support to this island community.
“Advance booking is the optimal way to secure the best value deals on our services so with over 900,000 seats now available next summer, it is the perfect time to plan your trips.”
With flights starting from 31st March 2024, tickets for the Loganair’s summer 2024 timetable are on sale now, with further announcements for the schedule expected in the coming months.
Reservations for Loganair’s newly launched summer 2024 schedule can be made at www.loganair.co.uk or via travel agents and travel management companies using all major global distribution systems. All routes include a 15kg luggage allowance, andadvance booking is encouraged.
Elm Row pigeons flock back home
They may not be back to exactly the same place where they were before, but the pigeons on Elm Row are back. In 2018 the work of sculptor Shona Kinloch was removed for safekeeping. Now the seven pigeons are back (one lies separately and the other six flock together). There is also another one going…
Fishery now under 24-hour watch after ‘poaching’ claim
A popular Scottish fishery is now under 24-hour surveillance as the owner believes he has become target of “poachers”. Connor Newcombe (pictured teaching at the fishery by Nigel Duncan), who took over Kailzie Fishery near Peebles in March, has calculated that he has lost hundreds of pounds of fish and the gutted businessman said: “We are…
The Scottish Government publish citizenship paper
The First Minister Humza Yousaf held a round table event at New Register House on Thursday to discuss the fifth paper in the Building a New Scotland series “Citizenship in an independent Scotland”. The participants included Lorna Slater, Minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity who is a Canadian by birth but now holds…
Portrait of King Charles targeted at Portrait Gallery
Climate campaigners wearing This is Rigged T-shirts targeted a portrait of King Charles at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery with spray paint on Wednesday afternoon. The slogan sprayed onto the glass covering the portrait – The People are mightier than the lord – dates from the times of the Highland Clearances. The two protesters can…
Five things you need to know today
Playfair Steps The steps from the Mound Precinct to a point halfway up The Mound are open again after years of closure during building works at the National Galleries of Scotland to create ten new gallery spaces. The galleries will open to the public in September. This is a big cause for celebration ahead of…
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – KlangHaus: InHaus
Arts collective KlangHaus are set to return to the Fringe with a new show deconstructing the conventions of live music – this time in a in a unique domestic setting A few years back the original KlangHaus created a sensation in Summerhall’s Small Animal Hospital, ripping up the rule book of gig-going to create a…
