Loganair will increase the timings of its Edinburgh to Sumburgh and Edinburgh to Exeter services next summer in an overhaul of its schedules.

There will also be a newly reinstated link between Fair Isle and Kirkwall, back for the first time since 2019 which will fly from 20 May until 2 September.

Fair Isle is one of the UK’s smallest airports and is run by the National Trust for Scotland.  Located between Orkney and Shetland, Fair Isle is home to a permanent population of around 60 people and is one of Britain’s most remote inhabited islands. The island is famed for its bird watching but its only tourist accommodation, Fair Isle Bird Observatory, suffered a devastating fire in March 2019, forcing its closure. The internationally-renowned research centre is now set to reopen from 2024, prompting Loganair to reinstate its service next summer.

Some 900,000 seats are on sale from today using larger ATR-72 aircraft on busier routes.

Luke Lovegrove, chief commercial officer at Loganair, said: “We’re improving our schedule and increasing frequency across several key markets, in order to better serve our customers next summer. The opportunity to reinstate our Fair Isle service is particularly pleasing and demonstrates our support to this island community.

“Advance booking is the optimal way to secure the best value deals on our services so with over 900,000 seats now available next summer, it is the perfect time to plan your trips.”

With flights starting from 31st March 2024, tickets for the Loganair’s summer 2024 timetable are on sale now, with further announcements for the schedule expected in the coming months.

Reservations for Loganair’s newly launched summer 2024 schedule can be made at www.loganair.co.uk or via travel agents and travel management companies using all major global distribution systems. All routes include a 15kg luggage allowance, andadvance booking is encouraged.

