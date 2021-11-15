Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home (EDCH) as announced that it has received the biggest known cryptocurrency donation in Scotland.

EDCH has received 26 Ethereum which is around £87,000 by Pawthereum which is a community run charity cryptocurrency project. Pawthereum concentrates on supporting animal welfare organisations and being a digital advocate for animals in need.

The donation will fund EDCH’s pet food bank, Paws Pantry for an entire year.

Lindsay Fyffe-Jardine, CEO, Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home

Paws Pantry initiative aims to tackle pet poverty in Scotland, one of the leading causes of people having to give up their pets. Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home works with 52 foodbanks and community groups and provides essential pet food, collars, jackets, bedding and other care items to pet owners in need. Over 1,300 animals per month are now being cared for through this service.

Nicola Gunn, Director of Development and External Affairs at Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, said: “Our team’s day-to-day work to ensure vulnerable animals get the care they need is absolutely relentless, and just to know that this has been recognised by Pawthereum is incredibly overwhelming. There really aren’t enough words to thank them for this donation, which will ensure another year of Scottish pets being warm, fed and most importantly, remaining in loving homes.”

Pawthereum will also donate a further $2,000 a month to EDCH to ensure the Paws Pantry service can expand.

Matt C-Roy, Charity Coordinator at Pawthereum, said: “Pawthereum was born out of the idea that cryptocurrencies can be a tremendous force for good in the world. We couldn’t be happier to do our first major donation with a partner as thoughtful and caring as Edinburgh Home. Their community outreach programs help pets stay with their owners during tough times. We’re proud to support that mission and to partner with Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home long term to save more animals.”

The Home first started taking cryptocurrency donations in response to the financial struggles of the pandemic, when other income streams such as events and community fundraising began to dry up. In September 2021 the charity launched a presence on The Giving Block (TGB) and found that they were suddenly able to reach global supporters.

Alex Wilson, Co-Founder, The Giving Block said: “It’s been incredible to see the growth of crypto and NFT philanthropy globally. We’re excited to help our clients set records for the largest crypto donations in their regions. We’ve been lucky enough to help facilitate the largest crypto donations around the world from the US, UK, Australia and now in Scotland.”

