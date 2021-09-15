Tails are wagging at Seafield after an anonymous cryptocurrency donation of around £26,000 was made to the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home.

The call for cryptocurrency donations went out last week and within days the charity was shocked to learn the value of one of the first gifts. The donation was made on The Giving Block website in Ethereum which is one type of currency. This will be put straight to work to help keep the £2 million animal charity afloat. The home does not receive any government funding and relies entirely on donations.

Karlyn Robertson, Development Manager at Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, thanked the unknown donor and explained its impact on the Home’s work.

She said: “We wish we could thank this donor in person but instead we would like to send them a message – I hope you know how much this is appreciated and what it means to us. The Home is entirely funded by donations and your generosity will go a long way to helping us keep our animals fed, sheltered and having the veterinary care they need.

“Cryptocurrency donations are new area for the Home but it’s amazing to see this take off so quickly and what a huge impact it can have on the care of our dogs and cats. It comes at the perfect time for us when other income streams like in-person events have been disrupted, so we couldn’t be more grateful for this lifeline.”

In the first week since launching, the Home has received multiple other generous donations, in a range of cryptocurrencies, from Bitcoin (BTZ) to Tezos (XTZ). Other currencies accepted on The Giving Block platform include Amp (AMP), Basic Attention Token (BAT), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), ChainLink (LINK), Dai (DAI), Dogecoin (DOGE), The Graph (GRT), Gemini Dollar (GUSD), Litecoin (LTC), Storj (STORJ), UMA (UMA), Zcash (ZEC), 0x (ZRX) and 1inch (1INCH).

It costs Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home around £2m a year in running costs, as it works to rescue, reunite and rehome stray and unwanted pets across East of Scotland. The Home also works within the local community to tackle pet poverty and keep animals in loving homes. Last year the home looked after 610 dogs and 247 cats.

To find out more about cryptocurrency donations for Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home Click here.

In case you need to know: Ethereum is a decentralised open-source blockchain system that features its own cryptocurrency, Ether.

Karlyn Robertson Development Manager at Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home

Like this: Like Loading...