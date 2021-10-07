Minister for Mental Wellbeing and Social Care, Kevin Stewart visited the Royal Edinburgh Hospital Community Gardens on Wednesday to mark World Mental Health Day on 10 October.

His visit was hosted by charity Cyrenians which tackles the causes and consequences of homelessness. The community garden project offers mental health support for those experiencing homelessness, and to the local community by providing outdoor green therapy.

Representatives from Cyrenians, NHS Lothian, Edinburgh + Lothian Health Foundation and Green Exercise partnership joined on the day, showcasing the power of partnership working to provide long-term support for those who need it most.

Cyrenians Service Manager Lucy Holroyd said, “The gardens are a wonderful safe haven in the heart of the city that provide direct support to patients in the hospital, many of whom are currently participating in long-term health care.

“The gardens complement the ward setting, offering opportunities to reconnect with others and with nature, build new relationships, and in some cases spark a passion for gardening and wildlife beyond their hospital stay, all of which aids long-term recovery, and promotes wellbeing. The work in the gardens is part of Cyrenians wide ranging work preventing homelessness.

“We were delighted to welcome Mr Stewart to our gardens. We hope, like with all our visitors, his time in the garden offered a welcome change of pace from the hustle and bustle of life.”

Minister for Mental Wellbeing & Social Care Kevin Stewart said, “I had the great pleasure of visiting the Community Gardens and was incredibly impressed with the commitment from Cyrenians to working in close partnership with both the Royal Edinburgh hospital and the wider community that has turned this garden into such an important resource to support people’s wellbeing. Thank you to everyone involved.”

www.cyrenians.scot

