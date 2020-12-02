In this year of the pandemic, the charity, Cyrenians, has helped over 10,000 people experiencing the causes and consequences of homelessness.

Ben was homeless this time last year, and has been supported to look forward with help from Cyrenians to move away from homelessness.

There are many appeals this Christmas, each as worthy as the other. But in this one, for every £5 donated to the Cyrenians appeal, their sponsors will match each pound. So any money donated will be doubled. Have a look at the appeal here and donate if you can.

Here is Ben’s Story:

