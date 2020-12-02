Police have seized a large quantity of drugs and cash after stopping a car in Longniddry yesterday.

The stop and search was conducted under #Operation Juneau a major response to substance misuse in the area.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

In addition to the drugs, officers recovered £700 in cash.

The driver of the car was arrested after he failed a roadside drug test and both he and a passenger will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal for road traffic and drug related offences.

A spokesperson Police Scotland said: “Officers carrying out pro-active work on #OperationJuneau stopped and searched the occupants of a car in Longniddry yesterday where the driver and passenger were found with a large amount of drugs and £700 in cash.

“The items were seized and the driver was arrested after he failed the roadside drug test. Both will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal for road traffic and drug related offences.

“Operation Juneau is a multi-agency operation to reduce the harm in our communities caused by substance misuse.

“We will continue this operation and our relentless efforts to make East Lothian a safe place to live, work and visit.”

