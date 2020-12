The Tram to Newhaven support for business package has teamed up with Itison to provide vouchers for participating venues.

Vouchers go on sale on Thursday at noon allowing you to buy these half price vouchers to spend in businesses on Leith Walk and Constitution Street.

This is to encourage spending in the local area which is affected by the tram works. There are over 80 shops, restaurants and cafés taking part.

Shop local and buy the Itison vouchers here.

Like this: Like Loading...